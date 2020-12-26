Jim McKee: Room with a view in North Platte

North Platte was most definitely a child of the Union Pacific Railroad, and with the arrival of the railroad came the immediate need for hotels, most of which initially vied with each other, each claiming to be the closest to the depot.

As passenger travel on railroads waned, cities on the Interstate highway system prospered, and motels on interstate interchanges displaced hotels.

In October of 1866, as the Union Pacific pushed westward, the railroad’s General G. M. Dodge arrived at what would develop as North Platte to set aside land for a “station, division station and sidings ... all that would ever be needed, while the land was vacant.” A month later William Peniston and A. J. Miller moved their store from Cold Water, Nebrask,a to what would later become Front and Jeffers (Yost) streets with the initial intent of selling to the “railroad builders.”

At about the same time John Burke moved his building from nearby Cottonwood Springs, where it had been located on the overland stage route as well as at a Pony Express station with the town’s being the county seat of Shorter County, later renamed Lincoln County.