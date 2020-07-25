Jim McKee: Rise, fall of border towns

About half a dozen Nebraska villages virtually straddle the state line with Kansas, three of which are in Thayer County, all of which were brought to life by railroads and today have a total population among them of about 375.
The territorial legislature created Thayer County in 1856, first “designating it as Jefferson.” What would later become Jefferson County was originally named Jones. Jefferson County became today’s Thayer in 1870-71.
Hubbell Johnson, known for most of his life as Hub, was born in Victoria, Illinois in 1844 and was named for his mother Ada Hubbell Johnson. Hub married Martha Curran in 1867, with the couple moving to Carrollton, Missouri. Two years later Hub decided to investigate the stories of excellent farmland which was available in Nebraska and, in the fall of 1869, arrived in Johnson County though, confusingly, some say it was the village of Johnson in Nemaha County.
Not stopping long there, they left, again heading west, to Beatrice which he reported was little more than a land office at that point in time. From there they travelled to Big Sand Creek, on to Helvey, Meridian, Alexandria, Hebron, Rose Creek, finally ending up filing for a 160-acre homestead at the land office in Junction City, Kansas, for land in Republic County, Kansas, just across the Kansas/Nebraska border.
Perhaps one of the reasons he did not stay in Nebraska was because of a major flood on Rose Creek which was recorded that year, an event which was to repeat itself frequently in succeeding years.
About 1873, however, Hubbell purchased 160 acres of land in Thayer County, then traded for additional state school land, sold the Kansas farm and ended up with a total of 640 acres in Nebraska. Although Hubbell was not apparently part of the movement, from 1879 to 1881 Thayer County became the driving force working for Woman Suffrage.
Early in 1880 the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, planning its route through Thayer County, worked out an agreement with Hubbell Johnson wherein he deeded 120 acres of his land to the railroad through which they would build. The railroad then platted a town there with allowances for right of way and depot grounds.
One half of the lots in the new town were then given back to Johnson. The plat for the village, named Hubbell, was filed that August and featured street names also suggested by Hub himself. During the same month a post office, saloon, poolhall and two livery barns opened.
In July the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad devised a similar plan to establish the next town, to be named Chester. Another separate railroad established the village of Byron, named for a descendant of Lord Byron, on the land just into Kansas, across from Hubbell, where the town of Ida was created.
That fall the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad arrived at Hubbell, and town growth began in earnest. Just two years later Hubbell estimated its population at about 300, the Presbyterians had completed a church, a quarry had opened, and a $3,000 school building completed. Chester also began to prosper with a $2,500 school, a bank and a population of 245.
The Rock Island Railroad built competing lines to the north and south of Hubbell, which, by 1886, diverted much rail traffic and put an end to Hubbell’s growth.
An unofficial census estimate once gave Hubbell a population of 600 but the U.S. census reported its peak at 375 in 1900. Although no longer growing, if not shrinking, Hubbell prospered and advertised having a grain elevator, two hotels, a lumberyard, grocery store, a number of small businesses and two banks, including Hubbell Johnson’s Farmers' Mutual which he formed as he moved from his farm into the town.
On April Fool’s Day of 1890 word quickly spread that coal had been discovered in Hubbell. An exploratory excavation however failed to find even traces of coal; the flurry of interest was found to center around an obviously “salted” report.
Hubbell Johnson’s bank did not survive the Great Depression, but its assets were absorbed into its competitor, becoming the Hubbell State Bank which, by the 1980s, was located in the old Hubbell Johnson bank building.
The current population estimates of the border towns are Hubbell, 65; Chester, 230; Byron, 80 and Ida, Kansas, 0. In 1982 three Thayer County high schools merged as the Chester-Hubbell-Byron High School housed in the 1907 Chester building, which has been expanded and renovated.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
