Jim McKee: Rise, fall of border towns

About half a dozen Nebraska villages virtually straddle the state line with Kansas, three of which are in Thayer County, all of which were brought to life by railroads and today have a total population among them of about 375.

The territorial legislature created Thayer County in 1856, first “designating it as Jefferson.” What would later become Jefferson County was originally named Jones. Jefferson County became today’s Thayer in 1870-71.

Hubbell Johnson, known for most of his life as Hub, was born in Victoria, Illinois in 1844 and was named for his mother Ada Hubbell Johnson. Hub married Martha Curran in 1867, with the couple moving to Carrollton, Missouri. Two years later Hub decided to investigate the stories of excellent farmland which was available in Nebraska and, in the fall of 1869, arrived in Johnson County though, confusingly, some say it was the village of Johnson in Nemaha County.

Not stopping long there, they left, again heading west, to Beatrice which he reported was little more than a land office at that point in time. From there they travelled to Big Sand Creek, on to Helvey, Meridian, Alexandria, Hebron, Rose Creek, finally ending up filing for a 160-acre homestead at the land office in Junction City, Kansas, for land in Republic County, Kansas, just across the Kansas/Nebraska border.