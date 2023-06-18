As proponents and objectors air their arguments, the city of Omaha again questions the advisability of a street railway, possibly running south from Charles Schwab Baseball Field to the Henry Doorly Zoo with a T running west from the central business district.

In the midst of the discussion, it has been said that at one point in time Omaha was second only to Boston in the number of street railway miles in the U. S.

In 1867 the last Nebraska territorial legislature granted a 50-year charter to the Omaha Horse Railway with only a few caveats. The charter was confirmed by the city council the following year and, though not successful, a used omnibus was fitted with flanged wheels and put into service that December.

In 1869, with one mile of track, the first car barn was built at 21st and Cuming. A cable tramway, with 4.5 miles of track was completed in 1887 with its powerhouse at 20th and Harney and in 1895 electricity replaced horse-drawn cars. The peak ridership probably came in about 1911 when 66 million passengers paid their fares.

In 1902 an era of strong competition between the street railways ended with the merger of the Omaha Street Railway, Benson & Halcyon, Metropolitan Cable, all Council Bluffs and suburban railways becoming the Omaha & Council Bluffs Street Railway.

The consolidation also empowered the new company to establish telephone and telegraph companies, even pleasure resorts in Omaha and surrounding communities which were to be financed by expanding capital stock to $15 million.

At the same time 25 new cars were ordered which seated 43 passengers and could additionally accommodate nearly 40 standees. The new cars which also featured air brakes and coal-fired stoves, were assembled in Omaha. They proved so successful that an additional 30 were ordered almost immediately.

The new, larger 42-foot, 23-ton cars required larger facilities than the 20th and Harney barn, which resulted in the purchase of a half-block site on Block No. 250 on Pierce, between 10th and 11th streets, then occupied by a bottler and one house.

The very steep hill on the property allowed two-floor access for cars with the upper floor facing west and the lower east, opening on the northeast/alley corner to 10th Street. The second/upper floor covered only about a third of the 145 by 255-foot lower-level footprint and had 12 east/west tracks entering building while the lower floor had 10 east/west tracks bringing the total number of backed-in car capacity to 90.

The wooden truss, brick building’s cornice stone read “O & C B St. Ry. Co. 1909,” with the lower level also hosting the dispatcher’s office, showers and day room for conductors and engineers. The building, noted as 1100 Pierce and 1125 South 11th Street, opened in 1910.

Another feature of the 25 new cars was termed P.A.Y.E. or Pay As You Enter replacing the conductor’s circulating through the car collecting fares haphazardly. Additionally, all passengers were instructed to enter at the rear door, pay their fare and move to the front for their ultimate exit.

Although not perfect, this enabled the railway to collect from nearly all passengers. Although they initially feared negative reaction, P.A.Y.E. was accepted with 1909 reporting 55,636,613 riders. Acceptance of P.A.Y.E. then led to the installation of fare boxes in 1912.

In September of 1909 the Union of Electric & Streetrailway Employees asked for hourly wages to be raised to 26 cents, increasing a cent a year for two years. About half of the 635 employees went on strike Sept. 17. On the Sept. 19, 128 strike-breakers arrived from Chicago. Scuffles and damage to cars occurred but by the end of September, the strike was over. O C & B then continued to operate “without the inconvenience of a union.”

On March 5, 1955, the last car to use the Pierce Street barn traveled to 50th and Underwood, then stopped at the Blackstone Hotel at 36th and Farnam to pick up 50 businessmen for the last trolley ride in Omaha.

As buses took over all routes, the barn became a trucking company, then was used as an annex to the U. S. Post Office. In 1995 Omaha mayor Hal Daub was optimistic that “the city will in a few years build and operate electric streetcars on 10th Street.” In 2023 the “Omaha Postal Annex” with underground parking was listed for lease, potentially ready to step in as the new Omaha Street Railway barn.