Jim McKee: Relics of a railroad past

Almost at the point where Camp Sargent was completed and the population abandoned North Platte, the Union Pacific Railroad decided the site would become a division point. The railroad began aggressive building and by year’s end had completed a machine shop, hotel and 20-stall round house. In order to have some buildings double as protection from Indian attacks some of the construction was of brick, though there is no record of any incursions ever taking place. Within months, Camp Sargent was renamed North Platte Station.

The city of North Platte was incorporated in 1871 and though Camp Sargent/North Platte Station removed its troops in 1877-78, the buildings were maintained out of Fort McPherson. In 1881 many of the buildings were sold and the post was officially abandoned, though interestingly some of the site proved to be on privately owned land. Miller and Peniston’s trading post continued to operate until 1872, and their cedar log store was reported to be still in use at Locust and Front streets in 1882.

In the past few years historians have identified at least one of the Camp Sargent frame buildings, the post commander’s home, which still exists, though it has been moved to conform with the existing street grids. One or two others may also be extant, amazing remnants of nearly forgotten buildings which were erected in the earliest months of Nebraska’s statehood.

