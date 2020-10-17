Jim McKee: Relics of a railroad past

North Platte, always considered a Union Pacific Railroad town, had, from its earliest days, a separate town/camp within the town itself, not laid out to exactly conform to its first street patterns. Although its buildings were all frame and not that well-constructed, a couple bizarrely still survive today though few residents of North Platte know their story or even the site’s original names.
The Union Pacific Railroad’s westward route was first partially surveyed in the fall of 1853, but with political questions unanswered and the beginning of the Civil War, no grading was undertaken until the fall of 1864 and the first rail, in Omaha, was not laid until July of 1865.
Andrew J. Miller, ultimately a county commissioner, first appears as a merchant in O’Fallon’s Bluffs, Nebraska, in 1858. After moving briefly to Salt Lake City he arrived in Cold Water, Nebraska, about 60 miles west of Kearney and, in 1866, partnered with William Peniston in the establishment of a trading post at a point southwest of the later village of North Platte where the pair calculated the Union Pacific Railroad would soon arrive.
The duo thus built the first structure, then Miller hauled lumber from Cherry Creek, Colorado, to the site where he also built the first house. That fall Peniston and Miller also introduced a herd of cattle to their site, which is often credited with being the beginning of the prosperous stock-raising business in the area.
In 1866, with 260 miles of track completed west of Omaha, and all done “with the protection of the military,” the Union Pacific Railroad platted North Platte. Although it was considered a transient location, it was thought it would probably be a later trading point and was simply thought of as a temporary end of the line and supply point for the time being. All such points on the Union Pacific were termed “Hell on Wheels” though a newspaper, The Pioneer on Wheels, was even established in an empty railroad car.
In late January of 1867, fearing American Indian interference, the Department of the Platte, headquartered in Omaha, sent troops from Fort McPherson to protect the railroad.
That summer a semi-permanent presence was established by the U. S. Army at what was named Camp Sargent, erroneously spelt but named for William Sargeant. Camp Sargent was hastily built, in an almost prefabricated construction, of pine with frame roofs covered with tar paper. The main building/barracks was 127 by 30 feet with “no bath-rooms,” the lack explained by the convenient and nearby river. There were, in addition to the main building, a kitchen, an adobe guard house, mess hall, hospital, laundry/married soldiers' quarters and a 75-horse stable. The parade grounds at the camp’s center would today sit at about Sixth and Willow streets.
In May of 1867 North Platte’s population was estimated at 2,000, but by June the Union Pacific had reached Julesburg, Colorado. As the end of the line moved on, the population plummeted to 300 and may have bottomed out at 20 as even the newspaper and virtually all the railroad’s construction crews moved on.
Almost at the point where Camp Sargent was completed and the population abandoned North Platte, the Union Pacific Railroad decided the site would become a division point. The railroad began aggressive building and by year’s end had completed a machine shop, hotel and 20-stall round house. In order to have some buildings double as protection from Indian attacks some of the construction was of brick, though there is no record of any incursions ever taking place. Within months, Camp Sargent was renamed North Platte Station.
The city of North Platte was incorporated in 1871 and though Camp Sargent/North Platte Station removed its troops in 1877-78, the buildings were maintained out of Fort McPherson. In 1881 many of the buildings were sold and the post was officially abandoned, though interestingly some of the site proved to be on privately owned land. Miller and Peniston’s trading post continued to operate until 1872, and their cedar log store was reported to be still in use at Locust and Front streets in 1882.
In the past few years historians have identified at least one of the Camp Sargent frame buildings, the post commander’s home, which still exists, though it has been moved to conform with the existing street grids. One or two others may also be extant, amazing remnants of nearly forgotten buildings which were erected in the earliest months of Nebraska’s statehood.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!