Jim McKee: Railway led to the development of Malcolm

When the Midland Pacific Railway Co. built west from Nebraska City in an attempt to reach the first state capital in Lincoln, it literally created three Lancaster County towns.

Cheney’s Town changed its name to Cheney, and Woodlawn, whose population peaked at 100 in 1880, virtually disappeared. Malcolm, the third town, now prospers, partially as a bedroom community of Lincoln.

On Sept. 12, 1867, the Midland Pacific Railway began forming, primarily intending to be the first railroad to reach Nebraska’s first state capital, then intending to build a connection to the Union Pacific near Fort Kearny and still later, a line to Fort Riley, Kansas.

A major goal was also to win a large portion of the 500,000-acre bonuses offered by the Nebraska Legislature to railroads building across the state.

On June 10, 1869, Dr. Joel Newton Converse began surveying the railroad’s path from Nebraska City, mainly along today’s Nebraska 2, to Lincoln.

Converse, who had graduated from Starling (Sterling) Medical College in Columbus, Ohio, in 1845, had added a career in railroad construction in 1852 in Indiana. On joining the Midland Pacific in Nebraska City, he became the railroad’s vice president, while Malcolm Showers was made trainmaster and assistant superintendent.

When the Midland Pacific reached Lincoln on June 8, 1871, roughly a year after the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, Converse oversaw construction of a depot at about Fifth and J streets while boarding at the Metropolitan Hotel on the northwest corner of Eighth and O, less than a block from the company’s office on North Ninth Street.

In 1872, the Midland Pacific began building northwest from Lincoln, arriving at Germantown (now Garland) in September of 1873, then Leahey just inside Seward County.

Leaving Lincoln, heading to the northwest, the rail line first reached Woodlawn, just north of the current Lincoln Municipal Airport. Only a few miles farther, the railroad passed through Section 21 of Elk Precinct about 12 miles from the capital city. At that point, a post office had been established, with Ira Bishop as postmaster, in November of 1874.

Showers purchased 400 acres of land in Section 21, ultimately owning the entire section for which he reportedly paid $1,890, though it is unclear if this was for the whole section or a part of it.

As a community began to form around the railroad’s siding in Section 21, it was platted in October of 1877 and named Malcolm in Showers’ honor, with the Malcolm Post Office then headed by James Cline, the first postmaster for the village actually named Malcolm.

Showers then, while also serving as a Methodist Episcopal minister, set out land for a school at First and Exeter streets, a church and later a Methodist parsonage.

The village’s plat was in the shape of a triangle, with its hypotenuse lying along the railroad that, in 1875, consolidated with the Brownville, Fort Kearny & Pacific Railroad, becoming the Nebraska Railroad, which headquartered in Lincoln on the southwest corner of 10th and O streets.

The following year, the Nebraska Railway was first leased and later purchased by the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad. In Malcolm, the depot and stock pens were at about Fourth and Exeter, the post office in the three-sided Block 9 on Lincoln Street. Main Street ran parallel to the railroad, with Elk Creek along the opposite side of the tracks.

In 1903, a new map showed the post office had moved to the southwest corner of Third and Exeter, an elevator had been built on a railroad siding at about Third Street, and the balance of the section, not taken by the city, owned by Mary J. Phillips.

The village’s first newspaper, the Malcolm Messenger, began in the late 19th century, published by the Interstate Company in Lincoln. In 1906, the Malcolm State Bank opened with capital of $7,500. In June of 1915, the city incorporated and on Sept. 8, 1919, the high school opened.

Converse, living in Lincoln in 1880, moved to Section 27 of Elk Township a short time later, about the same time Showers left for Ord.

On land south of Malcolm, Converse built a mansion of stone quarried near Nebraska City that was moved to his land on the railroad to what would today be on the north side of U.S. 34 between Lincoln and Seward. The mansion (pictured) and farm were known as Cottage Hill in the 1885 Nebraska Map & Gazetteer. The house and grounds changed hands several times. As a boy, it was pointed out to me as a satellite camp for German prisoners of war, though it was also and perhaps more accurately Conscious Objectors' Camp No. 138, Sub-unit 2

The Burlington Railroad ultimately closed its old Seward branch through Malcolm. The village reached its peak population of 450 in 2006.

The area became popular in the summer months after Branched Oak Creek was dammed and flooded by the Salt Valley Watershed District, becoming the 1,800-acre Branched Oak Lake State Recreation Area.

