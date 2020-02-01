Jim McKee: Railroads and fine dining in Lincoln

In the early days of American rail travel, partially because the distance traveled was short, no provision was made for passenger food service. Travelers who did not bring their own food had to take what was on offer at private facilities at coaling/water stops, usually settling for coffee and sandwiches.
In Lincoln there was a railroad-owned lunch counter/restaurant on site from the beginning. Dining cars were soon added to trains then de-emphasized while fine dining survives today in the third depot building though the closest place to actually catch a train is about three blocks away.
The first train arrived in Lincoln on July 26, 1870, four days after construction of the first frame depot began which was finished that November when a five-building complex opened which included a separate “eating house” southeast of the depot.
An 1873 Burlington & Missouri River Railroad ad claimed some Nebraska passenger trains were equipped with “elegant passenger coaches … and dining cars” but a full restaurant was available at Spencer & Downings in the depot at the foot of P Street.
Edwin Curley’s Nebraska immigration guide of 1875 noted meals in the railway dining rooms cost from 1 shilling 6 pence to 2 shillings 8 pence, about 50 to 75 cents. This meant that from New York to Nebraska there would be about eight meals costing around 20 shillings.
By 1880 Lincoln was building a new, masonry, depot while the railroad claimed their dining cars were “simply palatial.” The second Lincoln Burlington station dedicated the ground floor’s north third to a lunchroom, dining room and kitchen. Knowing the importance of food service, the railroad’s A. E. Touzalin gave the food concession to J. Swan of Hastings “without money and without price” but stipulated they could not charge more than 50 cents per meal, and all railroad employees would receive a 50% discount.
Although no rent was charged, the Swans were said to have invested $6,000 in furnishings, dishes and kitchen. In addition to the depot restaurant, hotels and a restaurant opened across from the depot allowing food options for travelers.
In 1884, perhaps as an experiment, diners were forced into depots and city diners when it was announced there would be Pullman but no dining cars west of Council Bluffs. Looking at train schedules, the stop in Lincoln allowing food purchase was from 20 to 30 minutes. The city directory shows the local response as three new lunch counters popped up within a block of the depot.
In 1916 the Burlington added soda fountains to their lounge cars and noted that breakfast could be had on trains for 40 cents to a dollar, lunch for a dollar and supper for $1.25.
You have free articles remaining.
In October of 1927 Peter Kiewit & Sons completed construction of the third, extant, three-story, $1 million depot on the footprint of the second depot. The new building had a lunchroom and dining area in the southwest corner of the ground floor which featured a tiled floor, stools with a marble-topped counter, tables along the west wall, potted ferns, two bird cages and a refrigerator full of fruits.
Coffee was a dime and a ham sandwich 20 cents. A 1930 menu showed breakfast was a quarter, lunch of meat, potatoes, bread and beverage 30 cents and dessert for an extra nickel.
In 1935 a Burlington brochure showed the totally air conditioned Zephyr dining car had eight tables and 32 chairs upholstered in colonial leather, black hardwood windowsills with curtains and venetian blinds, and a mirrored buffet with food cooked on a coal-fired range or charcoal grill. The adjacent lounge had a mahogany-topped, quarter-circle bar, stainless steel-framed mirror with refrigerated compartments for ice, beer and liquor.
Seats were upholstered in hand-buffed tan leather and the room lit with indirect, concealed electric lights. Tables were, of course, covered with white tablecloths, the service was silver with cut glass carafes, and salt and pepper shakers.
After World War II the Lincoln depot housed the Burlington’s dining car division on an upper floor while the restaurant had several tenants including Grier’s, with various names including the C B & Q Lunch Room and the Burlington Eating House.
In 1960 the depot restaurant closed but the dining car service expanded, and the Nebraska Zephyr advertised dinners with filet of perch $2.75, chicken Tetrazzini $2.70 or Yankee pot roast $3.35 with all including potatoes, vegetable and salad. A la carte hamburgers were $1.65, coffee 35 cents and milk 25 cents.
The AK-SAR-BEN Zephyr offered a “radio-equipped dining car with dinner prepared from famous epicurean recipes.” In 1966 a brief and totally unsuccessful experiment closed the Nebraska Zephyr’s dining car substituting eight vending machines. “The railroad didn’t repeat the experiment on other trains.”
The depot was purchased by the Arter Group in 1988, the southwest restaurant opened as Inn Harms Way while the building was named The Lincoln Station. Today fine dining continues in the building with jtk Cuisine & Cocktails which, in 2018, remodeled and covered the floor removing the last visible remnant of the 1927 restaurant, the ghosts of the counter stools floor bolts.
Travelers on the now two per day passenger trains through Lincoln have to leave the tiny new depot at 277 Pinnacle Arena Drive for food, but they have nearly 20 restaurants within easy walking distance.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.