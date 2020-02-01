Jim McKee: Railroads and fine dining in Lincoln

By 1880 Lincoln was building a new, masonry, depot while the railroad claimed their dining cars were “simply palatial.” The second Lincoln Burlington station dedicated the ground floor’s north third to a lunchroom, dining room and kitchen. Knowing the importance of food service, the railroad’s A. E. Touzalin gave the food concession to J. Swan of Hastings “without money and without price” but stipulated they could not charge more than 50 cents per meal, and all railroad employees would receive a 50% discount.

Although no rent was charged, the Swans were said to have invested $6,000 in furnishings, dishes and kitchen. In addition to the depot restaurant, hotels and a restaurant opened across from the depot allowing food options for travelers.

In 1884, perhaps as an experiment, diners were forced into depots and city diners when it was announced there would be Pullman but no dining cars west of Council Bluffs. Looking at train schedules, the stop in Lincoln allowing food purchase was from 20 to 30 minutes. The city directory shows the local response as three new lunch counters popped up within a block of the depot.

In 1916 the Burlington added soda fountains to their lounge cars and noted that breakfast could be had on trains for 40 cents to a dollar, lunch for a dollar and supper for $1.25.

