Jim McKee: Railroad left mark on Grand Island

A large number of Nebraska towns were created by the railroads to provide services for themselves every seven to 10 miles and to establish shipping and receiving points. A not insignificant number of established communities, finding they were located several miles from a proposed railroad’s tracks, simply picked up the entire village and moved to the railhead.
Towns on a main line had a better chance of prospering and a few became division points with repair facilities. Grand Island experienced all of the attributes, even going one better by being on two main lines, several branch lines and, into the 20th century, attracted over two dozen other railroad proposals which never saw the light of day. First and foremost was the Union Pacific.
Before the railroad’s arrival, the site which would become Grand Island hosted the weekly Omaha-to-Fort Kearny stagecoach, which, by 1860 had increased to three times per week and in 1864 hosted daily stagecoach service.
In 1858 a “town company” established Grand Island City which was then in unorganized Hall County, which itself was attached to Platte County for judicial and revenue purposes. The following year, Hall County officially organized, but at almost the same time the few log cabins existing in Grand Island City were, but for one, burned by a German-hating man traveling through on his way to the gold fields of Colorado.
Very little occurred until 1866 when surveyors worked their way through Hall County charting the route of the Union Pacific Railroad. Knowing where the railroad would locate caused Henry Koenig and Fred Wiebe to move their OK Store a couple of miles to South Front Street where only one building existed, M. S. Hall’s, who worked for the Union Pacific.
With the survey, Grand Island Station was platted, moving the village site about two miles north of the river. This mapping, in Sections 15 and 16, established streets parallel and perpendicular to the railroad rather than the more common east/west configuration. The commercial center was proposed at Third and Front streets.
On July 8, 1868, a construction train arrived at the site and set up a tent depot which was replaced the following year with a frame building which housed the depot and a hotel. This meant the entire county was crossed by a railroad and the following year the Lincoln & Platte Valley Railroad announced plans for another railroad, but nothing developed.
By 1870 Grand Island Station had a population of 1,057 and was a major point on the U.P. Perhaps spurred by the U.P.’s location, the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad announced they would also enter the city, but that day would not materialize instantly.
In November of 1872 Grand Island incorporated, deleting the word Station, and John Wallichs was elected its first mayor. The U.P. opened a branch connecting Grand Island with Hastings in 1879, and the following year, with a $50,000 grant from the city, began developing a shops facility and roundhouse on a 120-acre plot.
Another U.P. branch to St. Paul, Nebraska, opened in 1880, which was extended to Loup City in 1882 and Ord in 1886. The Burlington & Missouri River Railroad finally reached Grand Island in 1884, giving the city additional connections to the east, and built its depot at Fifth and Plum. The U.P. continued to expand its shops and in 1889 completed its 25-section roundhouse, utilizing an electric, 92-foot turntable.
While the railroads continued to expand Grand Island’s connections in every direction, the city also opened the inner-city, horse-powered, Grand Island Street Railway. The new service was financed with the sale of $100,000 of capital stock opening with four miles of track in 1887. The street railway continued in service until 1899.
The U.P. opened a new, frame depot, in 1892 which featured a dormered roof and turret. With the new depot Gustar Koehler built a new, masonry, $100,000, 95-room hotel directly north of the U.P. tracks.
Within a few years Grand Island advertised its location on the Union Pacific was 154 miles to Omaha, on the Burlington Railroad, 92 miles to Lincoln and that it was the terminus of the St. Joe & Grand Island, Grand Island & Wyoming, and Grand Island & Northern Railroads.
A Union Pacific promotion piece issued in 1910 pointed out the railroad had 1,003 employees in Grand Island with an annual payroll of $1,462,000 while the city’s population was 10,326. They also noted that Grand Island was the “only interior city in the state on two continental railroads and on a major U. S. highway as well as four state highways.
In 1915 the U.P. completed enlarging their roundhouse to about 40 stalls and in 1917 built the new $175,000 depot on South Front Street as pictured.
By 1957, when Grand Island’s population was recorded at 27,000, there were 93 miles of railroad track within the city, and they were averaging 62 carloads of incoming and 60 carloads of outgoing freight, but the railroad was changing. By 1963 the era of steam locomotives had ended, quickly ending the need for the shops, and the roundhouse was razed. The two-story, brick and stone depot was also razed in 1967, and on April 30, 1971, the U.P. ended passenger service to the city.
Today the machine shop is the only building left of the original shops, but as the city of Grand Island built farther from the railroad, the interesting mix of street configurations tended more and more to the traditional north/south pattern leaving the downtown area still interestingly oriented to the U.P.’s original tracks.
