Jim McKee: Railroad left mark on Grand Island

Very little occurred until 1866 when surveyors worked their way through Hall County charting the route of the Union Pacific Railroad. Knowing where the railroad would locate caused Henry Koenig and Fred Wiebe to move their OK Store a couple of miles to South Front Street where only one building existed, M. S. Hall’s, who worked for the Union Pacific.

With the survey, Grand Island Station was platted, moving the village site about two miles north of the river. This mapping, in Sections 15 and 16, established streets parallel and perpendicular to the railroad rather than the more common east/west configuration. The commercial center was proposed at Third and Front streets.

On July 8, 1868, a construction train arrived at the site and set up a tent depot which was replaced the following year with a frame building which housed the depot and a hotel. This meant the entire county was crossed by a railroad and the following year the Lincoln & Platte Valley Railroad announced plans for another railroad, but nothing developed.

By 1870 Grand Island Station had a population of 1,057 and was a major point on the U.P. Perhaps spurred by the U.P.’s location, the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad announced they would also enter the city, but that day would not materialize instantly.