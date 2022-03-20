Jim McKee: Plummer, Perry & Co. dominated grocery business

In the 1870s, three men who arrived in Plattsmouth over a period of several years met while forming various individual businesses.

Within a few months, all three had moved to Lincoln and created a three-way partnership. As their new mutual business prospered, one man overshadowed his partners, becoming a railroad contractor, property developer, banker and even established a town that grew phenomenally while he was know as Lincoln’s first millionaire.

Then, with the depression of the 1890s, their mutual business closed and even the briefly prosperous village almost disappeared.

Back in 1856, Thomas K. Hanna and Thomas E. Tootle established a grain business in Plattsmouth, followed by their U.S. Express Company in 1857, a Missouri River ferry in 1860 and Plattsmouth’s first bank, the seventh in Nebraska, in 1859.

Hanna was elected Plattsmouth mayor in 1862. When John Clark joined the bank in 1866, it became known as Tootle, Hanna & Clark, but after a run nearly closed it, they merged in 1872 with John Fitzgerald’s new First National Bank. Clark moved to Lincoln two years later, becoming president of Lincoln’s First National Bank in 1889.

Eli Plummer, who was born in Clermont County, Ohio, in 1835, moved first to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1852, then arrived in Plattsmouth in March of 1863, where he went to work for Tootle & Hanna.

In 1867, the year Nebraska became a state, Plummer bought out Tootle & Hanna. Plummer’s front-page, full-column ad in the Plattsmouth newspaper announced that his new dry goods, carpet and grocery store also sold “nails! Cheaper than ever; another car load just received … salt by the car load or pound.” Plummer then visited Lincoln in the late 1870s, perhaps to determine if there was any potential for another store there.

In February of 1861, John Fitzgerald built Plattsmouth’s Brooks House Hotel, then erected the Fitzgerald Block, later known as the Ruse Building, with the top floor becoming a meeting hall.

Roscoe A. Perry arrived in Plattsmouth in 1879 from Chicago, where he'd been in the grocery business since 1864. It's almost certain that Plummer, Perry and Fitzgerald became acquainted at that time.

In 1878, Fitzgerald moved to Lincoln, where he built his mansion, Mount Emerald, near the center of its 14-acre grounds roughly bounded by A, D and 19th streets and Fitzgerald Avenue (today’s 20th Street).

Fitzgerald was followed to Lincoln by Perry, who boarded at the Commercial Hotel on the southwest corner of 11th and P streets, and Plummer, who had sold his Plattsmouth business and set up housekeeping on the north side of Q Street, the first house east of 12th Street.

On their arrival, the three established the wholesale grocery business of Plummer, Perry & Co. on two floors of the 120-foot-by-52-foot Fitzgerald Block located on the west side of Government Square, at 109-113 N. Ninth St. The new firm announced it had done about $250,000 of business in its first year, when the only other wholesale grocer in Lincoln was Raymond Brothers Co., then at the southeast corner of 11th and P streets.

In 1882, Plummer, Perry & Co. announced it was covering Nebraska south of the Platte River, Kansas and Colorado and doing more than $600,000 of business annually. A book on Lincoln’s history, published in 1885, said the firm was “the most liberal and enterprising in Lincoln (while) Mr. Plummer (was) a leading member of the Board of Trade.”

In about 1887, Plummer moved from his then home at 1529 M St. to his new house at 2504 O St. and became a partner in Union Savings Bank at 111 S. 10th Street. That year also saw Fitzgerald retire from his many business interests, as he began suffering from “brain trouble.”

With the construction of the new Lincoln Hotel on the southwest corner of Ninth and P, Plummer, Perry & Co. Grocers & Importers moved from the Fitzgerald Building on Ninth Street to 701-705 P St.

As the nationwide depression of the 1890s played out, long-suffering John Fitzgerald died at Mount Emerald on Dec. 30, 1894, leaving his widow to begin liquidating their diverse holdings in Nebraska to settle outstanding debts. The village of West Lincoln, virtually created entirely by Fitzgerald, and his various businesses declined rapidly, partially because of a lack of clean, non-salty water, exacerbated by the depression.

Eli Plummer retired in 1905 to begin “looking after personal interests,” while the wholesale grocery business and Roscoe Perry simply disappeared from city directories. The Mount Emerald mansion burned in 1907, with the grounds sold off as residential lots.

Plummer died Jan. 27, 1920, at 84, and was buried in Wyuka Cemetery. The house on the northeast corner of 25th and O survived as a residence, but by 1975 the site had become a used car lot and in 1988 became the home of a Burger King.

