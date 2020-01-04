Jim McKee: Plattsmouth started with high hopes

With the formation of the Nebraska Territory in 1854 there were great hopes that Plattsmouth would become its capital. The Plattsmouth Town Company, which was established in 1854, seized on the site’s advantageous Missouri River location and though Kanosha, also on the river, vied briefly for the prize, in March of 1855 Plattsmouth was made the Cass County seat and Kanosha quietly disappeared.
Trails to the west quickly developed from the Missouri River docks and as the city quickly grew, the demand for a hotel followed by an opera house developed.
Constructed in the fall of 1854 and completed the following spring, the Farmer’s Home or Farmer’s Hotel was noted as “the first hotel and was also the first frame house in town” and was located on the south side of Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Supposedly built at the same time as the Farmer’s Home, though usually reported as 1856, the Nebraska House or City Hotel was built by Wheatley Mickelwait, who also constructed several houses at the same time and was also Plattsmouth’s first mayor, elected in 1855. To confuse the issue another source says the Farmer’s Home was the second hotel.
The only hotel for which good photographic evidence exists was the third hotel, the Platte Valley Hotel, which was built in the spring and summer of 1857 “just above the first hotel,” which probably meant uphill to the west. This frame, rectangular hotel was two full stories tall plus a dormered third floor and stood on the southwest corner of Fourth and Main streets.
The Guthmann brothers passed through Plattsmouth on their way to the Colorado gold fields but were back five years later when they learned the city was offering a $2,500 incentive/prize to anyone building a brick hotel. They responded to the challenge with the Perkins House at Third and Main streets.
The 50-room, masonry building cost $30,000 and was named for C. E. Perkins of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad. John Bons of Kansas built the Platte Valley House in 1867 conveniently located at Fourth and Main streets, calling it “the pioneer house of the city,” with rooms at remarkably reasonable prices.
John Fitzgerald, later of Lincoln, built what might be considered the first theater/public hall on the third floor of his Fitzgerald Block in 1867. Brothers Henry and John Waterman arrived in Plattsmouth from Illinois two years later and opened a wholesale and retail lumberyard. The same year the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad erected a shop and began building their road, reaching Kearney, 200 miles to the west, in 1872.
In 1881 the Waterman brothers acquired the Platte Valley House Hotel on lots 1 and 2 of Block 4 and hired local architect G. H. Thompson to design a business block and opera house for the site. Before it was even completed it was predicted to be the “finest and largest building yet erected in Plattsmouth.”
Completed later that year at a reported cost of $40,000, the three-story, 65 by 110 foot, gas-lighted, stone, brick and iron building had a grocery store on the street level with a 1,500-seat opera house on the upper two floors. The stage itself, at 25 by 48 feet was said to be the largest in the state with four 10-by-10 foot dressing rooms, an entrance on the corner with freight elevator and stage entrance on the south alley. Tickets were priced at what must have been a breath-taking 75 cents to one dollar, but it was added that the Waterman Opera House “would reflect credit on a much larger town.”
Just a decade later, on July 12, a fire engulfed the opera house, which was quickly rebuilt with a flat roof and without the third floor auditorium. The second floor, now without a stage, was left primarily as an open hall “where many dances were held.”
On Jan. 3, 2014, another fire, apparently starting on the main floor, broke out, destroying the entire building. After months of sitting in a fenced-off pile of rubble, it was decided it would be economically impossible to renovate the shell and demolition was scheduled.
Today the downtown Plattsmouth Historic District still has a large number of late 19th and early 20th century buildings including the Goos or City Hotel and another Waterman building on Main Street.
Look online or check at the Cass County Historical Society west on Main Street for an interesting self-guided walking tour of the four or five oldest cities in Nebraska.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.