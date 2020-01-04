Jim McKee: Plattsmouth started with high hopes

The Guthmann brothers passed through Plattsmouth on their way to the Colorado gold fields but were back five years later when they learned the city was offering a $2,500 incentive/prize to anyone building a brick hotel. They responded to the challenge with the Perkins House at Third and Main streets.

The 50-room, masonry building cost $30,000 and was named for C. E. Perkins of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad. John Bons of Kansas built the Platte Valley House in 1867 conveniently located at Fourth and Main streets, calling it “the pioneer house of the city,” with rooms at remarkably reasonable prices.

John Fitzgerald, later of Lincoln, built what might be considered the first theater/public hall on the third floor of his Fitzgerald Block in 1867. Brothers Henry and John Waterman arrived in Plattsmouth from Illinois two years later and opened a wholesale and retail lumberyard. The same year the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad erected a shop and began building their road, reaching Kearney, 200 miles to the west, in 1872.

In 1881 the Waterman brothers acquired the Platte Valley House Hotel on lots 1 and 2 of Block 4 and hired local architect G. H. Thompson to design a business block and opera house for the site. Before it was even completed it was predicted to be the “finest and largest building yet erected in Plattsmouth.”