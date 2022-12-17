Jim McKee: Park, mansion have long history

Jesse Lowe, younger brother of Dr. Enos Lowe, crossed the Missouri River on July 3, 1853, and staked out a quarter section of land on the west end of what would later become Cuming Street. The following year he increased his then legal holding to a full section as Oak Grove Farm.

With the beginning of the Nebraska Territory, he was admitted to the territorial bar, built the first bank in Omaha City, loaned his brick building as the first capitol, and became Omaha’s first mayor in 1857. Oak Grove was later to become, and remains today, a city park and residential neighborhood.

George Pickering Bemis, a cousin and private secretary to George Francis Train, arrived in Omaha in 1868 to promote and finance the Union Pacific through Train’s Credit Foncier scheme.

In 1876 Bemis won a lawsuit for $47,660 against Train which allowed him to enter the real estate business with a Mr. Bowers. Their firm acquired much of Lowe’s farm, which they developed as Park Place, west of Creighton University. In 1880 Bemis advertised “lands to sell, houses to rent” from his office on the southwest corner of 15th and Douglas. With the extension of the Cuming Street Railway, the land was annexed to Omaha in 1887.

In 1889 Syracuse, New York, architect Alfred Edgerton laid out the Bemis Park subdivision, which was platted, and lots offered for the astronomical price of $5,000, the first of which was purchased by Edgar Zabriski (sometimes Zabriskie).

The streets were laid out to follow the land’s contours rather than a grid system. On Oct. 4, the Bemis Park Co. platted 60 acres, 40.5 acres of which was called College Place and 11.5 as part of Mercer Park. The Bemis Land Co. then gave the city 6.4 acres of land bounded by Lincoln Boulevard, 33rd Street, Cuming Street and Glenwood Avenue, which contained a lagoon/ravine, creek and heavy woods, to become Bemis Public Park, “the first park acquired by the [new] Park Commission.”

The park itself was then designed by H. W. S. Cleveland who also devised the Omaha Park & Boulevard System, which connected the city’s parks.

Edward Zabriski, born in 1840, worked first for the Pacific Mail Steam Ship Co. as an apprentice seaman then, after serving in the Civil War, came to Omaha in 1869 and, for six months, worked for the First National Bank. He then associated with the Union Pacific Railroad, which caused him to locate in several cities before settling back in Omaha about 1880. One of his first jobs came that year when he became cashier for Steele, Johnson Co. wholesale grocers and lived at 1308 S. 14th St. The following year he became one of the three owners of Kennard Brothers wholesale drug company at 1402 Douglas. By 1886 Zabriski had moved to 718 N. 19th St.

In 1888 he bought the first lot sold in the Bemis Park addition and hired Fowler & Beindorff architects, who also designed the 1880 Omaha City Hall at 18th and Farnam, to design a house which was constructed the following year at 3524 Hathorne Avenue. The five-bedroom house, north of the city park, was described as Queen Anne in style, containing 14-rooms with cherry wood floors, window glass and fireplace tiles imported from Italy and a servant’s bell system in all rooms.

Zabriski’s son, attorney Edgar Jr., lived in the carriage house behind the mansion and at his father’s death in 1908 (sometimes noted at his mother’s death), moved into the mansion until his own death in 1968. At some point the bell-shaped roof over the corner tower was removed with the house selling at auction in 1972 for $13,000.

At 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, March 23, 1913, a tornado estimated at an F-4 level, traveled from Ralston in a quarter mile-wide, seven-mile path to the northeast, to Carter Lake, almost covering all of Bemis Park. Although about 140 people died and many of the homes in Bemis Park were completely destroyed, the George Lenhoff frame house at 34th and Hawthorne and the Zabriski mansion received relatively little damage.

The economic panic of the early 1890s saw the original real estate plans for Bemis Park falter, then, in the early 1900s, George Payne redeveloped, replatted and lowered lot prices allowing building to resume and succeed. Land in the city park was disturbed in Interstate Highway construction but the park remains. In the 1970s the Zabriski house was renovated and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.