Jim McKee: Packing, canning once big business in Nebraska City

When one thinks of the Morton family and Nebraska City, Arbor Day is usually the first thing to come to mind.

If the word business is added to the mix, salt would be the main topic yet for a time the biggest employer in the city was Morton-Gregson Company which, with several others, made Nebraska City a prominent player in the packing and canning industry and before 1890, the 51 industrial and manufacturing firms employed 10% of Nebraska City’s population with two packing plants alone employing over 400 workers.

Meatpacking began on a large scale in Nebraska City in 1881 when Portus Ware of Chicago established the Nebraska & Iowa Packing Company on a Burlington & Missouri River Railroad siding on a 40-acre tract donated by local businessmen on South 14th Street.

Almost from the start it was claimed that Nebraska & Iowa Packing was the “third largest of its kind with a capacity of 2,000 hogs a day.” Four years later the firm was purchased by Nebraska City Packing Co. and three years later advertised they were serving “customers throughout he United States.”

Later the firm became the Chicago Packing & Provision company before becoming part of Western Cold Storage Co., which in turn would become a part of Morton-Gregson Company.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}