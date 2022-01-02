Jim McKee: Omaha's two first hospitals both claim to be oldest

The 1881 Omaha City directory shows only one hospital, St. Joseph’s at 1217 Mason, with 12 physicians. No mention is made of Child’s Hospital though it was certainly in operation until the fire, while the 1886 directory lists both St. Joseph’s and Children’s (Child’s) Hospital.

By the 1916 directory there were an amazing 45 hospitals listed but included various “homes” including several for the unfortunate. It further states “St. Joseph’s Hospital located on the northeast corner of 10th and Castellar Streets is the oldest hospital in the city.”

In January of 1891 the Omaha Deaconess Home and Hospital Association of the Methodist Episcopal Church formed, fortunately its name was generally shortened to Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

In anticipation of their opening, they offered “memberships” for $10 a year or $250 for life. Their hospital opened in a former eye and ear clinic at 20th and Harney. The frame, two-story plus third floor mansard roofed story, opened in May. In 1908 the hospital moved to a new four-story, $212,000 building at 3612 Cuming, calling their facility the largest hospital in Omaha. In April of 1968 they occupied their new, nine-floor, 328-bed, $12,610,000, 12-operating room, building at 8303 Dodge.