Jim McKee: Omaha's two first hospitals both claim to be oldest

Whenever the question of any “first” arises, the problem becomes immediately clouded by definitions and dates. Looking for Omaha’s first hospital is no exception, and when coupled with name changes, it becomes even murkier. Even the word hospital can confuse, coming from the Latin, originally the basis in the word host, referring to a shelter for travelers.
Only fairly recently has it referred to medical or surgical care. Added to this, two Omaha hospitals call themselves the oldest.
Historically, the first hospital in the area was undoubtedly the 1819 Camp Missouri/Fort Atkinson military hospital north of the city, with the first non-military hospital probably in Nebraska City in 1854 at the inception of the Nebraska Territory.
During the Civil War it has been reported that a post hospital was instituted in the territorial capitol in Omaha around 1865. Hollis Limprecht’s history of Nebraska Methodist Hospital states, “Omaha’s first permanent church building was erected [by Methodists] on the west side of 13th Street between Douglas and Farnam ... December 6, 1856,” though Nebraska Methodist Hospital itself dates from 1891.
Dr. Samuel Mercer, who arrived in 1854, is generally regarded as Omaha City’s first physician and is said to have established a hospital at 13th and California streets in 1866, which burned shortly after its inception.
Dr. Mercer’s hospital, like virtually all initial such operations, was his private facility while the word hospital today generally assumes several physicians combined as a clinic or general hospital where any physician can admit patients.
Two Omaha hospitals claim “first” status and with the fluidity of dates, both have good claims.
In 1869 the six-bed Good Samaritan Hospital, termed “the forerunner to Clarkson,” was established in a converted house at 23rd and Webster but was destroyed in a fire in 1877.
In 1881 Child’s Hospital was founded in a rented house at 1716 Dodge by Episcopal Bishop Robert Clarkson. Two years later the property was purchased by them and began admitting adults resulting in the name changing in 1884 to the Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital. In 1886 or 1888 Clarkson College added nurses training and began education in medicine.
In 1909 a five-story, $140,000, masonry, 80-patient Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital building was completed at 2100 Howard St. and, in 1980, now generally simply called Clarkson Hospital, referred to itself as “the state’s oldest hospital.”
In 1870, though some histories say 1869, Mercy Hospital opened at 10th and Castellar (some indicated it may have been 12th and Marcy) in a two-story, frame building which was rebuilt in 1872 for $14,000. In 1880 Mercy Hospital became St. Joseph’s Hospital and a four-story, 500-patient, third building was completed.
The 1881 Omaha City directory shows only one hospital, St. Joseph’s at 1217 Mason, with 12 physicians. No mention is made of Child’s Hospital though it was certainly in operation until the fire, while the 1886 directory lists both St. Joseph’s and Children’s (Child’s) Hospital.
By the 1916 directory there were an amazing 45 hospitals listed but included various “homes” including several for the unfortunate. It further states “St. Joseph’s Hospital located on the northeast corner of 10th and Castellar Streets is the oldest hospital in the city.”
In January of 1891 the Omaha Deaconess Home and Hospital Association of the Methodist Episcopal Church formed, fortunately its name was generally shortened to Nebraska Methodist Hospital.
In anticipation of their opening, they offered “memberships” for $10 a year or $250 for life. Their hospital opened in a former eye and ear clinic at 20th and Harney. The frame, two-story plus third floor mansard roofed story, opened in May. In 1908 the hospital moved to a new four-story, $212,000 building at 3612 Cuming, calling their facility the largest hospital in Omaha. In April of 1968 they occupied their new, nine-floor, 328-bed, $12,610,000, 12-operating room, building at 8303 Dodge.
Other hospitals through the years were numerous, including Dr. Mercer’s four-bed Union Pacific Dispensary on Harney in the 1880s and the nine-building $214,000 complex of the Douglas County Hospital around 1890. The Presbyterian Hospital opened in 1890, Wise Memorial in 1899 first as a 30-bed hospital in a 10-room house at 2225 Sherman. Immanuel, whose board included Dr. Miller, opened in 1890 and the vast, multicampus locations of Nebraska Medical, which received an initial legislative appropriation of $150,000 enabling their moved from 1714 Dodge to 42nd and Dewey.
