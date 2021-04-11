Jim McKee: Omaha has had its share of beer

Through the decades Omaha, with its commanding site on the Missouri River, central location in the U.S. and connections to every corner of the country via the railroad’s network, has been the home of every sort of manufacturing.

Alcohol, in one form or another, was one major product. Willow Springs, the first distillery in Nebraska, became the third largest in the states. Omaha was also a major brewer, once, before craft brewing became popular, home to 19 beer makers. The four largest started with Krug in Benson in 1859 followed by Metz and Willow Springs, whose brewery was in South Omaha, and Storz. Certainly one of the best known for decades was Metz.

Frederick Metz was born in Germany in 1832, immigrated to the U.S. in 1851, entered Nebraska by way of Bellevue in 1857 but relocated to Colorado in 1862 for two years before settling permanently in Omaha in 1864.

Krug Brewery was Omaha’s and Nebraska’s first commercial brewer, established in 1859 on the south side of Farnam at about 10th Street. Several others entered the market quite quickly, however, including McCombe’s at about Sixth and Leavenworth, which was bought out by brothers Frederick and Phillip Metz in 1864 for $6,500.