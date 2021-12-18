Jim McKee: Ohio gambler founded Cozad

Many of Nebraska’s earliest villages were the work of colonies or town builders like John D. Neligh, often working closely with railroads.
One observer noted the occupation was a natural; “congregate a hundred Americans anywhere beyond the settlements, and they immediately lay out a city ... while twenty five become candidates for the U. S. Senate.”
One of the most interesting town builders was John Jackson Cozad who, though a total rascal and professional gambler, envisioned the Dawson County city that bears his name, as a “peaceful ... no drinking, gambling or carousing” town.
One of the earliest records from what became Dawson County was from the Mormon exodus in 1847, which mentioned being slowed and completely surrounded by huge herds of buffalo which extended “at least four miles.” During its little more than a year and a half life, the Pony Express established three stations in the county in 1860. The Willow Island Station was originally about nine miles east of the later city of Cozad.
In 1862, as the Union Pacific Railroad set its route west, one of its stated goals was to reach the 100th Meridian, a north/south line which they felt was the dividing line where east became west in their uniting the country. In 1866, when construction actually arrived, the U.P. erected a sign, 12 or 14 miles west of Plum Creek/Lexington, 245 miles west of Omaha and left a boxcar on the siding which would later bear the word Cozad.
John Cozad, from Cozadale, a town he built near Cincinnati, arrived in 1873 hoping to buy land near Willow Island but, finding it was already occupied and not for sale, moved his town site to the 100th Meridian. There he bought 8,000 acres of land from the Union Pacific and signed a contract for an additional 32,000 acres. In exchange, the U.P. agreed to build a depot and siding.
Returning to Ohio, Cozad formed a colony which included his brother-in-law, Dr. A. Traber Gatewood, and Samuel Atkinson. That spring the town of Cozad was formulated around a hoped-for 100 families. Cozad himself later built a masonry hotel, employing his recently completed brick kilns, with rooms for his family.
In December, 30 (sometimes reported as 21) colonists arrived, first living in several boxcars on the siding. Samuel Atkinson then built the first house while pharmacist and dentist Gatewood became the first postmaster in June of 1874 and established the weekly Dawson County Press.
1873 and 1874 were, unfortunately, years of drought and grasshoppers causing a decrease in population with an observer noting there were only five buildings in Cozad and only 333 living in the entire precinct. Undaunted, John Cozad began offering inexpensive excursions to his city while lobbying to move the county seat to the 100th Meridian. Further population losses followed a fire in April of 1876 which destroyed many of the remaining buildings.
While a flouring mill was erected in 1881, the population rebounded to 75 and the new weekly One Hundredth Meridian was born and that June the town name was changed from Cozad to Gould, possibly in honor of U.P. speculator Jay Gould. John Cozad’s hotel was purchased by S. A. Hendee in 1883, becoming the Hendee House as John Cozad and his family fled the city partially because Cozad shot and killed Alfred Pearson over a pasturing dispute.
John Cozad’s son Robert Henry Cozad also left, changing his name to Robert Henri, to distance himself from his father. Robert Henri then studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Academie Julian and Ecole des Beaux Arts and is credited as being one of the founders of the Ashcan School of American Realism. With none of the Cozad family still in residence, the town’s name was changed back to Cozad in October of 1885.
In 1906 Charles Allen built the two-story, cement block Allen Opera House at 8th and Meridian for his general store, and Cozad State Bank, with a 500-seat auditorium on the second floor. The opera house functioned until 1917 then lost its stage to a fire, was converted to offices and still later sitting empty
As early as 1890 canals were proposed and in 1926 a group of local farm owners began constructing the $350,000 Thirty Mile Canal which, completed in 1928, connected the Platte River to a point near Cozad. Cozad again won notice when the Lincoln Highway entered the city on 8th Avenue while the 100th Meridian sign was then re-erected just west of Cozad declaring it “the beginning of the West.”
About 1930 the Willow Island Pony Express Station was moved to Ninth Street in Cozad, the hotel later opened as part of a museum complex and, in 2020, the Cozad Development Corporation bought the Allen Opera House. Now called the Fox, the old opera house is home to a three-screen movie theater while Cozad’s population has stabilized at around 4,000.
