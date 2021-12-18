Jim McKee: Ohio gambler founded Cozad

While a flouring mill was erected in 1881, the population rebounded to 75 and the new weekly One Hundredth Meridian was born and that June the town name was changed from Cozad to Gould, possibly in honor of U.P. speculator Jay Gould. John Cozad’s hotel was purchased by S. A. Hendee in 1883, becoming the Hendee House as John Cozad and his family fled the city partially because Cozad shot and killed Alfred Pearson over a pasturing dispute.

John Cozad’s son Robert Henry Cozad also left, changing his name to Robert Henri, to distance himself from his father. Robert Henri then studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Academie Julian and Ecole des Beaux Arts and is credited as being one of the founders of the Ashcan School of American Realism. With none of the Cozad family still in residence, the town’s name was changed back to Cozad in October of 1885.

In 1906 Charles Allen built the two-story, cement block Allen Opera House at 8th and Meridian for his general store, and Cozad State Bank, with a 500-seat auditorium on the second floor. The opera house functioned until 1917 then lost its stage to a fire, was converted to offices and still later sitting empty