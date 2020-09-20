Jim McKee: Oakdale was once a country seat

In 1872 five men purchased a tract of land from the Omaha & Northwestern Railroad. On a portion of that land, which was located on the south side of Cedar Creek, they laid out the town of Oakland but altered the name to Oakdale to avoid confusion with another city.

Half of the townsite was sold to R. G. King after he agreed to open a flouring mill there. The 3 ½-story, frame mill was completed at a cost of $18,000, becoming the first in the county which proved a marked stimulus for the beginning of the town.

In August the Irving Grove post office was moved to Oakdale and assumed its name. In October of 1872 an election located the county seat at Oakdale “by a large majority.”

Oakdale’s streets were physically marked by plowing a furrow along each side in 1873 and that fall construction of a frame courthouse was begun on the set-aside town square and completed at a cost of $650 or $750.