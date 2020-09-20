Jim McKee: Oakdale was once a country seat

As settlement began in each of Nebraska’s counties, the county seat itself was occasionally set at a point with no population, allowing the voters to decide in its actual location.
Quite frequently the site of the seat would change to make the location more central or to be where the railroad had arrived. Changing a county seat location might require a move of only a few miles and necessitate a number of votes but the state Legislature required a three-fifths majority before a move could be made so one or two votes could usually not necessitate such a change.
After initially being set by the Legislature, Antelope County struggled with four additional elections after a decade of kerfuffle before moving to Neligh.
Settlement of Antelope County began in the last months of 1868 while actual organization of the county was discussed two years later and in 1871, a meeting was finally convened at the home of Judge John Snider where the name Oakland County was proposed.
Apparently unaware that the Legislature had passed a bill establishing Antelope County in both houses on March 1, 1871, the local committee discussed issuing a petition to initiate the process. In May of 1871 the first Antelope County post office opened as Irving Grove though, for unexplained reasons, it was usually called Twin Grove. That June an election chose county officers and should have set the county seat, but the officials were unaware of the requirement as they had no written instructions of any kind.
In 1872 five men purchased a tract of land from the Omaha & Northwestern Railroad. On a portion of that land, which was located on the south side of Cedar Creek, they laid out the town of Oakland but altered the name to Oakdale to avoid confusion with another city.
Half of the townsite was sold to R. G. King after he agreed to open a flouring mill there. The 3 ½-story, frame mill was completed at a cost of $18,000, becoming the first in the county which proved a marked stimulus for the beginning of the town.
In August the Irving Grove post office was moved to Oakdale and assumed its name. In October of 1872 an election located the county seat at Oakdale “by a large majority.”
Oakdale’s streets were physically marked by plowing a furrow along each side in 1873 and that fall construction of a frame courthouse was begun on the set-aside town square and completed at a cost of $650 or $750.
Even though Neligh, a few miles to the northwest, had not even been platted, a petition was circulated in September of 1874 to move the county seat there. Oakdale was so unconcerned; they did not even take part in the vote. The first newspaper was instituted May 7, 1874 as the Oakdale Journal, but its owner was convinced to move to Neligh the following Oct. 6, becoming the Neligh Journal much to the consternation of the folks in Oakdale who burned the paper’s owner M. S. Bartlett in effigy and “that night parties unknown set fire to the court-house and burned it to the ground with all its contents.”
Adding insult to injury, Neligh then offered to underwrite the cost of any business which would agree to move to Neligh.
Another vote to move the county seat in June of 1876 fell short of Neligh’s quest even though they garnered two0-fifths of the votes. In November of 1878 they fell only two votes short but in 1881 failed by 13 votes then in October of 1883 Neligh finally prevailed, winning by 79 votes.
Oakdale however did not wither. The Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad, which reached Oakdale in 1879, instituted passenger service on May 31, 1881. That October the Oakdale Presbyterian Seminary was organized and in January of 1882 classes began in rented rooms. The school’s directors had plans drawn for a two-story plus attic and basement, masonry building to be built to Oakdale’s southwest corner in the Seminary addition to McGee’s Addition.
The building’s cornerstone was laid April 19, 1882, the year Oakdale was incorporated and, in 1885 the Oakdale Seminary received the franchise and property rights to the proposed Omaha Presbyterian Seminary for one dollar. Forty acres of land was also then sold giving the seminary and the city a great economic boost. Sadly, the Omaha proposition was resurrected, ending the Oakdale school before their building was even completed and their property was sold at a sheriff’s sale in 1891.
Although a drought brought a local depression in 1894, the city did not give up. Two major floods on Cedar Creek and the Elkhorn River in the spring and July of 1920 saw Oakland’s peak population of 707. The Great Depression of 1928-30 however closed Oakland’s banks, and the city began a slow decline.
Today Oakland’s estimated population is about 295 and if residents can’t hold out for the next Antelope Days celebration, with a short drive to Neligh, even with the current coronavirus, one can visit the TK-Starlite Drive-In Movie Theatre, one of the few such theatres in Nebraska.
PhotoFiles: 100 years of women's suffrage in Nebraska
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Women's suffrage
Voting Features
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!