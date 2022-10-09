Jim McKee: Nye and the building of Fremont

Driving through any of Nebraska’s larger cities always yields the discovery of large houses, even mansions. Some will have been converted to businesses or divided into smaller residential units while a few will have been carefully restored, looking much as they would have well over a century ago.

One such house stands out among a number of restored homes in Fremont and demonstrates the success of its owner Theron Nye, and is even situated on Nye Avenue, named in his honor, though his name is no longer visible on the house itself.

Before the federal survey was completed, even though Nebraska became a U.S. territory in 1854, it was not possible to legally own land in the territory. In anticipation of the survey, settlers tentatively staked out potential claims then joined with others in the area to form mutual protective associations to prevent non-members from filing official claims on top of association members.

On Aug. 26, 1856, such a claim club, variously known as the Platte Valley Club, Barnard, Kuntz & Co., Pinney, Barnard & Co, and ultimately the Fremont Town Association, came into existence. The 50-some members then built a 12 by 16 foot “claim cabin” called Marvin’s Hotel or Barnard-Kuntz House as physical evidence of their tentative claims awaiting the federal survey. Theron Nye was one of the ultimate members.

Theron Nye was born in Brookfield, New York, in July of 1828. After first working in the family’s potash business, Nye owned a general store in Hubbardsville, New York. Nye sold his Hubbardsville store in April of 1857 for $90, ending up in Omaha the following month.

Convinced the Union Pacific Railroad would build its westward route through the area, Nye walked the 13 miles to the ultimate Fremont area arriving with $27.50 of his funds intact and there built a 16-by-20-foot, dirt-floored, log cabin and began working, digging a basement for a neighbor, cutting timber and working in a brickyard, probably Rogers & McCarthy’s.

One report also shows he opened a successful hotel on Sixth Street probably also in 1857. When Fremont was incorporated as a village May 24, 1859, Nye was elected village chairman.

In 1860 when the Western Union Telegraph was completed from Fremont to Fort Kearny the first message was received by the city’s first telegrapher Sireno B. Colson, Nye’s brother-in-law. The following year the two established Nye & Colson, an oxen-powered freighting company which also bought and sold grain, coal and building material which would later develop as Nye & Schneider Co.

Nye was elected Dodge County treasurer in 1863 and later became a county commissioner. In 1865 Nye replaced the log cabin with a frame house and the following year the Union Pacific arrived, fulfilling his prediction.

E.H. and L.H. Rogers established a private bank under their names in 1867 which reformed as First National Bank of Fremont in 1872 with Nye as president and the Rogerses as cashier and assistant cashier. The village of Fremont reincorporated as a city on July 15, 1871, and Nye was elected the first mayor.

He was defeated in runs for the Nebraska senate in 1872 and 1882. The city of Fremont purchased 80 acres of land west of the city in 1873 as the Union Fair Grounds with Nye as president with the site ultimately becoming the Dodge County Fair Grounds.

In 1882, as Nye, Colson & Co. reported annual sales of $10,000 in agriculture implements, 5 million board feet of lumber and 235 carloads of corn, Nye bought out James Smith’s quarter interest in the firm but two years later sold his entire interest to his son Ray, who had been born in Fremont in 1861.

Under Ray’s direction the firm became Nye, Schneider then Nye Schneider, Morehouse and ultimately Nye, Schneider, Fowler which, in 1892 was reincorporated with estimated capital of $450,000.

When Theron Nye died in March of 1901 his house at 1643 Nye Ave., which was originally built in 1874 as a brick, Italianate home and enlarged in the 1880s, was inherited by son Ray. From 1905 to 1910 the house was again enlarged, at the reported astronomical sum of $30,000, to its present appearance. In 1921 the house and grounds were acquired by the Western Theological Seminary which used the house as a dormitory and classrooms.

The house ultimately became the Dodge County Museum, often referred to as the Louis E. May Museum, with the grounds developed as an arboretum. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and is open now as a museum.

Theron Nye’s son Ray became president of the vast Nye, Schneider, Fowler Co. and president of Omaha Printing Co. while son Fred was editor and owner of the Fremont Tribune, editor of the Omaha Republican and editor of the New York World.