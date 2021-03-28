Jim McKee: Nebraska is home to a record-setting forest

Another university professor and his brothers owned a ranch in Holt County near Swan Lake which they offered for the project. About 13,500 yellow pine seedlings were then planted on the Bruning (sometimes Bruner) brothers ranch, though the project drew complaints from ranchers who wanted land to be left open for cattle grazing. As the university occupied an ever-increasing amount of Bessey’s time, the project was set aside and virtually forgotten.

In May of 1892, the village of Halsey was established around a post office in Thomas County on land owned by Rebecca Rush, who had settled there in 1887. The village was named for Halsey Yates of Lincoln, a land surveyor for the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad who was instrumental in establishing the siding and depot on the site. The village reached its peak population of 160 in 1950 but the railroad’s station was discontinued in 1957.

Through the original efforts of J. Sterling Morton, Arbor Day, originally dubbed Sylvan Day, was established on April 22, 1872, Morton’s birthday. In 1895 the Nebraska Legislature declared “that Nebraska shall hereafter … be known as the Tree Planter’s State,” resulting in an ever-increasing interest in trees in the state and the entire country.