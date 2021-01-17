Jim McKee: Misspellings behind many Nebraska place names

As the Nebraska Territory formed in 1854 and settlers began filling in the vast unoccupied area, communities began to form and concurrently post offices opened.
This brought a previously unanticipated need — names. Names came from the earlier homes of the settlers, Lancaster the county and village from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for example. Famous people, as Washington County was named for George Washington. People’s initials even created Asp in Sioux County for postmaster A. S. Powell.
Waterways named towns like Battle Creek. American Indians lent their names to Osceola, Pawnee City, etc. The origins are endless. With the railroads, more names were needed, quickly exhausting railroad employees' names leading to alphabetical listings such as Crete, Dorchester, Exeter, Fairmont, Grafton, Harvard, Inland, Juniata, Kenesaw, Lowell.
Duplicate use of names quickly surfaced, creating a problem for the U.S. Post Office, which insisted that to avoid confusion, no two offices could have the same name. When an application was submitted, if the name already existed or it was felt it could easily be confused, the request was denied.
Sometimes a variant was suggested by the Post Office Department. Still multiple names survived. Nebraska has had, at one point in time, seven communities each named Highland, Midway and Summit; eight named Fairview; six called Athens and Franklin; five named Clyde; four called Buffalo; etc.
Because early applications for post office names were all written in longhand, many were obviously misinterpreted, which led, in a few cases, where the post office carried a misspelling, the railroad used another variation and, in at least one location, the bank carried a third iteration. Nebraska examples where the post office triumphed, albeit incorrectly, include Hickman, Hallam, Barneston and Norfolk.
Barneston, in Gage County, was first named Oto Agency in 1867 but renamed Barneston in honor of Francis M. Barnes in 1880, however the U. S. Official Postal Guide spells it Barnston.
Hallam, in Lancaster County, was incorporated by the Kansas Town & Land Co. in 1892 with a post office request for Hallau obviously misinterpreted from the longhand request. One can easily see how “au” could be misread as “am.”
Madison County was created in 1867 and the following year the settlers on the north fork of the Elkhorn River had sufficient numbers to request a post office, which, of course, required a name.
For over a century it was accepted that they joined the words north and fork, yielding Nor’fork which was submitted. The U. S. Post Office which, either by misreading the handwriting or assuming the submission had misspelled the intended common name Norfolk, granted the application spelled Norfolk.
At the turn of the present century however a search, which ended at the National Archives, uncovered a document which proposed the city originally be named Fork City, which was lined out and Norfolk substituted. Because the discovered form has a portion torn off and there is a question to whether it is even a legitimate post office form, the question persists. It does, however, seem clear that the intended request was not for Norfolk, as it is still spelled today. It used to be said that if you pronounced the R as in Norfork, you were a local but as time passed more and more dropped the R in pronouncing the city.
Closer to Lincoln, the city of Hickman suffered a similar fate. Conrad Heckman immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1848 and, in 1867, acquired a half section of land in what had been old Clay County but was by then in Lancaster County.
After buying an additional, adjacent, quarter section, he deeded 40 acres to the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad on which they agreed to build a siding to be named Heckman in his honor. A depot and store were built in 1872 and the village of Heckman was officially platted. A problem ensued either when the railroad, which filed the plat for Conrad Heckman and Samuel Egger or when the post office application was submitted. At any rate, the 1869 Southe Pass post office closed and “changed to Hickman, Dec. 4, 1872.” The U. S. Post Office almost never “corrects” a post office spelling and although the Heckman family still lives in the area, the city and post office remain Hickman.
Although not a large number some American Indian names have been employed, meaning they were spelled as they were understood or heard leading to attempted corrections. Although it is frequently pointed out that the final E in the word Otoe is not only incorrect but serves no purpose, still it has become universal and persists in city, county, post office, creek and precinct names.
Now spelled Ogallala, the city more correctly should be Oglala. Fontanelle, Nebraska, is the U. S. Post Office’s misspelling of Logan Fontenelle’s name. Omaha itself uses a corruption of a name “given to the people prior to 1541 ... frequently referred to as the Mahas.” Macy is a coined name originating from the Omaha Agency post office in Thurston County which became confused with Omaha City. “Ma” from Omaha was therefore simply coupled with “cy” in Agency as Macy.
Persistent but more easily explained misspellings have sometimes become permanent. Kearny becoming Kearney, Bennett becoming Bennet and Waverley becoming Waverly. Once in a while the U. S. Post Office’s decision is unassailable. An example would be their changing Poormans Bottom to Sunshine Valley.
