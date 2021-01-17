Jim McKee: Misspellings behind many Nebraska place names

Because early applications for post office names were all written in longhand, many were obviously misinterpreted, which led, in a few cases, where the post office carried a misspelling, the railroad used another variation and, in at least one location, the bank carried a third iteration. Nebraska examples where the post office triumphed, albeit incorrectly, include Hickman, Hallam, Barneston and Norfolk.

Barneston, in Gage County, was first named Oto Agency in 1867 but renamed Barneston in honor of Francis M. Barnes in 1880, however the U. S. Official Postal Guide spells it Barnston.

Hallam, in Lancaster County, was incorporated by the Kansas Town & Land Co. in 1892 with a post office request for Hallau obviously misinterpreted from the longhand request. One can easily see how “au” could be misread as “am.”

Madison County was created in 1867 and the following year the settlers on the north fork of the Elkhorn River had sufficient numbers to request a post office, which, of course, required a name.

For over a century it was accepted that they joined the words north and fork, yielding Nor’fork which was submitted. The U. S. Post Office which, either by misreading the handwriting or assuming the submission had misspelled the intended common name Norfolk, granted the application spelled Norfolk.