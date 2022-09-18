Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city

It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”

In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.

Without much in the way of written records existing before the Nebraska Territory formed in 1854, many “firsts” are mere speculation. To that end, let’s ignore possible and unrecorded Methodist sermons that might have been preached by missionaries along the various trails or at Fort Atkinson as early as 1819.

A frequently quoted first Methodist sermon was delivered by Harrison Presson, undoubtedly out of doors and possibly from the back of a wagon at what would ultimately be 12th and Jackson streets on April 20 or 21, 1850, while he was on his way to the Pacific coast.

It is certain that Presson later returned, becoming a member of the Nebraska Methodist Conference, and died at 96 in 1912. Mention is also made of Rev. Wm. Simpson, with the Iowa Methodist Conference, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1851 and reportedly crossed the Missouri River into what was then called Indian Territory to preach to settlers.

This is difficult to substantiate as it was actually illegal to “settle” on the west side of the Missouri River until the formation of Nebraska as an official territory in 1854. Methodist minister Rev. Moses F. Shinn, who figured in Nebraska history from its earliest days, is also noted by some to have “arrived in Omaha from Council Bluffs, Iowa” in 1853 but Omaha did not exist in any form in 1853.

On June 3, 1854, Rev. W. H. Goode was appointed as Methodist missionary to the Kansas-Nebraska Territory and in turn appointed Rev. Wm. Gage to the Nebraska Mission, who had given a sermon at Old Fort Kearny, later becoming Nebraska City, in January or February of 1853, and becomes integral to Omaha City when he was appointed the first chaplain of the Nebraska Territorial Legislature.

In the summer of 1854, probably at 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, what is usually called the first true sermon in Omaha City, occurred when Methodist Rev. Peter Cooper of Council Bluffs, held a service for about 20 in the William Snowden house which also served as the St. Nicholas Hotel and was referred to as the Ferry Company’s Claim House.

Although Rev. Cooper’s service was recorded in the Omaha Arrow, another Methodist service and sermon, which is also referred to as the only sermon preached in 1854 and the first in Omaha City, was held in October of 1854 by Methodist minister Isaac F. Collins, also of Council Bluffs.

Collins, who was also working at “Jones Quarry,” held his service at the home of Alexander Davis at Seventh (or 17th) and Jones streets. About 20, including A. D. Jones, Omaha City’s first postmaster and A. J. Poppleton, attended the service which included a hymn and sermon but “no collection was taken up.”

In September of 1855 the First Methodist Church, which was meeting in the temporary territorial capitol on Ninth Street, was officially organized with six charter members by Rev. Isaac Collins.

The “Town Company,” probably the ferry company, gave the Methodist church two lots at 13th and Dodge which were sold to finance the First Methodist Church’s $4,500 building which was dedicated in December of 1856 on 17th Street between Dodge and Capitol Avenue with Rev. Moses Shinn officiating.

The Methodists thus may have been the first organized church in Omaha City, but the Roman Catholic Church completed the first actual church building before the Methodists.

On July 13, 1856, a Methodist Sunday School was organized in the Byer’s/McCoy house on the southwest corner of 10th and Farnam. When the membership reached 15 that December, the Sunday School was moved and merged into the new church building.

The second Methodist Church established in Omaha City was First German Methodist Episcopal Church which was organized by Rev. Jacob Feisel in 1858.

Their first church building, which cost a reported $3,000, was dedicated several years later. During the 1860s the African Methodist Church, formed with five members first in a home near Ninth and Capitol, moving to a $1,000 building at 18th and Webster in 1867. In 1868 Moses Shinn established the 18th Street Methodist Episcopal Church at 23rd and Izard while First Methodist built on 17th Street between Dodge and Capitol almost immediately announcing plans for a new “expensive building.”

In 1888 the Omaha City Directory showed seven Methodist churches, though another source lists 12, either way the largest number of congregations of any denomination belonged to the Methodists at that point in history.

Today, in 2022, there are 21 Omaha Methodist churches listed by one source while another, which includes four congregations in nearby communities, shows only 12 Methodist churches within the city proper. Still, all in all, the Methodists were undoubtedly the first to hold a service in and later form a church in the fledgling Omaha City.