It is not unusual for two men, particularly when one is an attorney and the other a businessman and railroad officer, to form a business.

What may be uncommon is for the men to join forces after they have created three towns to successfully merge two of them into one and immediately win the county seat.

Church Howe was born in Massachusetts in 1834, joining the Union Army in 1861. In 1866 President U.S. Grant appointed him U.S. marshall to the Wyoming Territory and, while traveling through Nebraska, purchased 480 acres of land in Nemaha County.

Four years later he returned to Nebraska and established the village of Howe at a site first named Sherman, then Redford, about four miles south and a mile east of today’s Auburn.

The village of Howe, with Church Howe employed by the Missouri Pacific Railroad in charge of building a line from Kansas to Omaha, prospered at first, having the railroad’s depot, a hotel, stores and lumberyard.

Charles Nixon was born in 1849 in New York state, operated a private school and was admitted to the state bar in 1872. Nixon met Howe in Brownville, Nebraska, in 1878 where they formed a partnership which later purchased 400 acres of land near the village of Howe, about at the center of Nemaha County.

In March of 1855 Brownville was named Nemaha County’s county seat only to be challenged in 1858 by St. George, nearer the center of the county but only polled 164 votes to Brownville’s 206.

The 320-acre town of Sheridan was born when James Hacker was hired to determine the exact center of Nemaha County. At the center, the name Sheridan was chosen by drawing it from a hat, and in 1881 Howe and Nixon platted the village of Sheridan.

Although the Nebraska Advertiser suggested that both the Missouri Pacific and Burlington & Missouri River Railroads would bypass Sheridan, In 1881, the Lincoln Land Co., a subsidiary of the B. & M. R. Railroad, bought a tract of land from four men, south of Sheridan and that July, platted the town of Calvert, named for T. E. Calvert an officer of the B. & M. R. Railroad.

The post office opened that November when Calvert already supported a grocery, two lumberyards and a newspaper. On Feb. 4, 1882, the Missouri Pacific built into Sheridan with its depot on the south edge of the city, resulting in Howe and Nixon quickly platting four subdivisions.

Some sources claim it was Church Howe who suggested the merger of Calvert and Sheridan which, being in the middle of the county and having two railroads, would make a natural location for the county seat to replace Brownville, which was on the extreme eastern edge of the county.

Nixon, the attorney, had the legal knowledge for the proposed merger and both had railroad connections. In 1882 Howe and Nixon secured the agreement of both Calvert and Sheridan to merge with Nixon suggesting the name Auburn after the New York city for the combined name.

That May the merger was effected and a county election called for February of 1883 to move the seat of government from Brownville. The election showed Auburn with 1,816 to Brownville’s 689 though another record showed the vote 1,829 to 714. The actual government stayed in Brownville for several months while a new courthouse was planned on Courthouse Square, though not truly a square, bounded by South, Maxwell and Majors or N, O and 19th streets, midway between the existing post offices of North Auburn and South Auburn.

Immediately after the election, Howe and Nixon, apparently at their own expense, began construction of a frame courthouse for Courthouse Square. The initial building was then leased to the county for $600 a month. With the new village of Auburn, Howe and Nixon established the Bank of Auburn where Howe served as president and board member. The bank, as pictured, later became the First National Bank of Auburn,

The new, extant, stone courthouse was built just west of the frame building in 1899. Church Howe was elected to both the Nebraska legislature’s House and Senate but was twice defeated in runs for the U.S. Congress.

Howe subsequently served as U.S. Consul in Italy, Belgium and Canada as well as Auburn’s mayor in 1913. Nixon continued to operate the bank, which subsequently went into receivership in the Great Depression. The now unincorporated village of Howe dwindled from its peak population of 248 in 1900, loosing its post office in 1963. The bank building still stands in North Auburn but lost it cornice and upper decoration in a windstorm.