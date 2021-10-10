Jim McKee: McKeen's amazing 'motor car'

Although historically Omaha had a successful Ford automobile assembly plant, whose building has been completely renovated and is still standing, only railroad buffs are probably aware the city also had a successful, albeit short-lived, self-powered railroad car factory. In fact, it is noted as being “one of the most successful early [railroad] motor car manufacturers.”
William Riley McKeen was born in 1869 in Terre Haute, Indiana. His father and grandfather owned and operated the Vandalia Railroad perhaps putting him on the related railroad path. After high school he received a B.S. at the Rose Polytechnical Institute then attended Johns Hopkins followed by the Charlottenburg Polytechnikum in Germany.
After adding an M.S. from Rose and an M.E. from Johns Hopkins, he began working for various railroads before joining the Union Pacific in North Platte and thence to Omaha as Edward Harriman’s “confidential mechanical engineer.”
In 1904,when McKeen was the Union Pacific Railroad’s superintendent of motive power, Harriman approached him and challenged him to design and produce a self-contained railroad car primarily for passenger service but with variants capable of some freight handling and/or post office use. To that end McKeen was also given $385,000 and use of an erecting shop in the Union Pacific’s railroad yards while Harriman further agreed to finance the design and actually build the first four cars.
The design, designated U.S. Patent No. 2,093,579, was basically an all steel car in two initial sizes. The 55 foot car seated 64 and a 70 foot model seated 105 with both having 42 inch wheels.
The car itself was pointed on the front end and rounded on the back, designed around a racing yacht, and scientifically designed from Berlin-Zossen airfoil experiments which gave it the appearance of speed even when siting idle. The exterior design, before the word "aerodynamic" existed, was termed wind-splitter and originally painted maroon and aluminum. Integral in the design was an entrance step which extended below the car’s floor level giving easy access and a series of round, portal-like, dust and waterproof windows, perhaps also borrowing from the racing yacht plan. The interior featured wood paneling and acetylene-powered lighting.
The physical motor for the gasoline internal combustion engine was furnished by a Standard Motor Works, redesigned, water-cooled nautical engine. Because it was water-cooled, the water could be circulated through the walls of the car to provide interior heat in winter months.
The transmission utilized an air-operated clutch but unfortunately did not have any provision for a reverse gear and though later improvements were made, they came too late and the internal combustion engines were not as efficient as hoped. Many of the cars sold ended up being converted to gasoline-electric or diesel-electric power with at least a few even employing steam. Although there is little record of what the finished cars were sold for, several were noted as being over $20,000.
The first McKeen car came off the assembly line in 1906 and by 1908 the firm was noted as being “a million dollar corporation." Sadly, the concept and biggest sales promoter, Harriman, died in 1909 just after McKeen had resigned his position with the Union Pacific to devote full time to the car company.
Although many variations were produced for a specific railroad’s needs, other than the basic passenger car, the only their real product was a 1905-designed, light-weight, all-steel, boxcar which never saw much if any production.
All production ceased in 1917 by which time 152 McKeen Cars had been manufactured. Sales were made to 42 different railroads with most buying one or two cars, but the Union Pacific purchased 20 and the Southern Pacific took 31. Despite their noted drawbacks, operating costs including repairs, fuel and maintenance amounted to a presentable 30.7 cents per mile.
The Union Pacific Railroad bought all of McKeen’s interest in car production in 1920 for about $138,000 and two years later he retired to California, some say to grow avocados.
The last scheduled-running McKeen Car was purchased in 1910 by the Virginia & Truckee Railroad. This 70-foot, gasoline-powered example, car #22, offered twice-a-day service between Carson City and Minden, Nevada. When it was retired in 1945 it was converted, first to a diner, then an office ending up at the Nevada Railroad Museum in 1999. Today the totally restored car actually offers rides for $6 per adult, though you should check schedules before heading to Nevada.
William McKeen ultimately held over 2,000 patents and his “motor car” claimed to be “the first successful all-steel, self-propelled train car in the world that did not rely on electricity or steam.”
Photos: Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Museum of American Speed, 3.26
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.