Jim McKee: McKeen's amazing 'motor car'

The design, designated U.S. Patent No. 2,093,579, was basically an all steel car in two initial sizes. The 55 foot car seated 64 and a 70 foot model seated 105 with both having 42 inch wheels.

The car itself was pointed on the front end and rounded on the back, designed around a racing yacht, and scientifically designed from Berlin-Zossen airfoil experiments which gave it the appearance of speed even when siting idle. The exterior design, before the word "aerodynamic" existed, was termed wind-splitter and originally painted maroon and aluminum. Integral in the design was an entrance step which extended below the car’s floor level giving easy access and a series of round, portal-like, dust and waterproof windows, perhaps also borrowing from the racing yacht plan. The interior featured wood paneling and acetylene-powered lighting.

The physical motor for the gasoline internal combustion engine was furnished by a Standard Motor Works, redesigned, water-cooled nautical engine. Because it was water-cooled, the water could be circulated through the walls of the car to provide interior heat in winter months.