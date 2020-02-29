Jim McKee: McCook vs. Indianola for county seat

Many Nebraska county seats have moved through the years, usually to place them nearer to the physical center of the county. Few have been moved away from a geographic center, and none have been as acrimonious and fought over for as many years as the contest between Fairview, which was renamed McCook, and Indianola in Red Willow County.
A settlement began in what would become Red Willow County, the Republican Valley Land Association, organized by the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, which surveyed a town site they named Redwillow after the nearby creek. On April 22, 1872, Redwillow became the first post office in the still unorganized county.
The Nebraska Legislature approved the boundaries of Red Willow County in February of 1873, and an election was set for May 27 to determine the county seat. Indianola, on land originally owned by George Hunter and E. S. Hill, was surveyed that May and consisted of 45 numbered blocks with Block 13, between Fourth and Fifth Streets set aside for a courthouse and named Indianola after Indianola, Iowa.
One hundred town lots were also set aside as a gift to the county, to be sold to finance the government and courthouse construction. The county capital location became a contest between Indianola, which was on Coon Creek near the center of the county, and Redwillow. Indianola won the election by a small majority, which was contested by Redwillow and although Judge George Colvin called the vote illegal, Indianola retained the seat.
That summer the town company constructed the courthouse, a store and hotel. By 1880 Indianola called itself the only true town in the county as the village was reached by the Republican Valley Railroad, a branch of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, on April 29 on its path to Denver.
In 1881 the question of where to locate the railroad’s division point arose, it was planned to be somewhere at a point about midway between the Missouri River and Denver. The three contenders became Indianola, Culbertson and Fairview.
Fairview Post Office, the second post office in Red Willow County, opened in July of 1879 and was said to consist of only “one sod house on the bank of the Republican River.” Late in 1881 Rolla C. Phillips arrived and, despite the existence of the Fairview post office, was referred to as the first settler but was in fact an officer of the Lincoln Land Co., a division of the B & M R R, present only to establish a railroad siding, possibly a company town and to set the railroad’s division point.
H. C. Rider, truly one of the first settlers in the area, championed Fairview, which received the railroad’s blessing. The town site was named McCook by the railroad and platted north of the railroad with Fairview, south of the tracks, first named South McCook but later merely part of McCook itself with the second plat of 1885, which also added 17 blocks to the west. East/west street names all started with the letter D except Main Street and all north/south streets began with the letter M except for North Railway Street, which ran parallel to the railroad.
That May, Phillips’ Lincoln Land Co. began selling McCook lots, the first regularly scheduled train arrived June 2, and by late summer there were three banks, three hotels, three general stores, two druggists, three lumberyards, 25-stall roundhouse and a two-story depot with a total of about 100 buildings allowing the city to incorporate as a village. By 1886 McCook had grown so rapidly it was reincorporated as a city.
Although Indianola remained the county seat, by 1890 McCook attorney Hugh Cole began organizing a petition for an election to vote on moving the seat to McCook. A total of 491 valid signatures were presented via petition, while state law required 954 votes to move an existing county seat. The question was presented to the Nebraska Supreme Court which, two years later, ordered a county election to settle the question. To ensure victory, McCook offered to donate lots for a courthouse and about $10,000 for its construction. Not to be outdone, Indianola quickly countered with a similar offer. The election drew a record number of voters, and after 31 votes were not allowed, Indianola garnered 867 votes, McCook 1,343, but a three-fifths majority was required by state law to move an existing county seat. If all votes, including the 31 disallowed, were counted, McCook would have won but …
The 1890 question was again sent to the Nebraska Supreme Court. Amidst charges of bribery, unsigned ballots which were still counted, and court decisions reversed, the wheels of justice ground slowly onward until April 15, 1896, when McCook was determined to win, with the county commissioners finally meeting in McCook for the first time on April 23.
McCook’s’ Main Street was renamed Norris for Senator George W. Norris, and McCook Junior College became the first such institution in the state in 1926 while McCook, still considered a railroad town, retains the county seat with only a few rumblings from Indianola.
