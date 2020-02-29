Jim McKee: McCook vs. Indianola for county seat

That summer the town company constructed the courthouse, a store and hotel. By 1880 Indianola called itself the only true town in the county as the village was reached by the Republican Valley Railroad, a branch of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, on April 29 on its path to Denver.

In 1881 the question of where to locate the railroad’s division point arose, it was planned to be somewhere at a point about midway between the Missouri River and Denver. The three contenders became Indianola, Culbertson and Fairview.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fairview Post Office, the second post office in Red Willow County, opened in July of 1879 and was said to consist of only “one sod house on the bank of the Republican River.” Late in 1881 Rolla C. Phillips arrived and, despite the existence of the Fairview post office, was referred to as the first settler but was in fact an officer of the Lincoln Land Co., a division of the B & M R R, present only to establish a railroad siding, possibly a company town and to set the railroad’s division point.