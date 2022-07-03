Jim McKee: Many names for East Campus

What today is known as the University of Nebraska’s East Campus has had several names through the years — The State Farm, Ag Campus, Culver Farm and The Farm. What is usually forgotten is that the agriculture college was not originally located on Holdrege Street but came into being on what is today’s Innovation Campus north of the main campus’ original four-square-block site.

East Campus today is far removed from the days when it was simply The Farm, having spawned two high schools, several professional colleges and perhaps the finest television and communications facility in the Midwest, in addition to its role with the university’s School of Agriculture.

The Land Grant Act of 1862 gave states federal land to establish colleges “to teach ... agriculture and the mechanical arts.” Thus, when the Nebraska Legislature chartered the University of Nebraska in 1869, it established a college of agriculture.

In 1871, the university’s regents appointed Samuel Thompson as professor of the theory and practice of agriculture and instructed him to visit existing eastern universities to determine whether Nebraska should provide an experimental agriculture program or teach the essentials of a model farm concept.

Without a clear answer to Thompson’s challenge, the following year, the regents accepted two sections of “saline land” from the state, interestingly located in the area of today’s Innovation Campus, for a model farm. $1,000 was also allocated for improvements, though some of the funding was returned, unspent.

A few lectures were given but the farmland was described as “not particularly desirable,” and while a few hogs were actually even housed in University Hall’s basement, there were “no regular students” enrolled in agriculture.

A plan was then devised to sell the two sections of land, using the funds to purchase the 320-acre Moses Culver farm three miles east of the city for $55 an acre or $17,600. The farm, which contained five acres of timber trees, 350 fruit trees, a barn and “a good stone house of 10 rooms,” was acquired in 1874 while few farmers in Nebraska had but little faith in “book farming.”

The first agriculture class, with 15 students enrolled, began in the 1874-75 school year with classes in University Hall. The students, who boarded at the farm, drove back and forth in a lumber wagon, boarding the horses in a downtown livery barn for 25 cents a day.

Harvey Culbertson, the only fourth-year student in 1875, became the agriculture college’s first graduate, though there was no graduation ceremony. Culbertson later became an acting professor in the college at a salary of $400 and superintendent of the farm at $600, where he oversaw moving the piggery from Holdrege Street to west of the orchard.

While agriculture was still not considered “a learned profession,” a majority of Nebraskans seriously questioned the model farm concept and the State Journal “even doubted the utility of an agriculture college.”

The agriculture college became a part of the Industrial College in 1877, and finally again becoming an independent college in 1884. In 1883, only three graduates completed the course, and in 1885, a plan to actually separate the College of Agriculture from the University of Nebraska failed.

In 1887, the federal Hatch Act, partially written by University of Nebraska Professor Charles Bessey, passed and gave the federal government the power to allocate money as well as land to universities. Bessey immediately solicited and received funds to establish an experimental station at the university. In 1898, Bessey also proposed moving the entire university to the University Farm.

In the mid-1890s, partially because many of those who might be interested in registering in the agriculture college had not graduated from high school, a new and separate school completing grades 9 through 12 was established by the regents.

The School of Agriculture and Mechanical Arts opened with 15 students, with the published goal of “putting brains into farming.” Initially, classrooms were on the downtown campus. But with the completion of the Dairy Building and Agriculture Hall on the southwest corner of the “concourse,” the school moved entirely to The Farm.

Women were also invited to enroll in the 1906-07 school year as classes in home economics were added. Chancellor Burnett wrote in 1908 that “about 20% of all the students in the university are now in the School of Agriculture.”

The peak enrollment in the high school came in 1913-14 with 513 students, but as 12-year high schools became universal across the state and the Agriculture High School developed on the Curtis campus, the university’s Lincoln farm campus high school closed in 1929.

Citing the cost of maintaining two Lincoln campus locations and the high cost of acquiring land in downtown Lincoln for expansion of the original campus, and despite the advantage of removing students from downtown distractions, the 1911 proposal to consolidate both locations to Holdrege Street was again broached. Though passed in the state Senate, it failed in the House, and ultimately failed in a 1914 statewide election, with the two-campus university surviving.

In 1923, the original Culver house on the agriculture campus was razed. The name of the farm location was officially changed to East Campus in 1964. Other university functions, including the Colleges of Dentistry and Law, as well as the 1969, $3.4 million Terry Carpenter Telecommunications Building and Barkley Speech-Language and Hearing Center were completed. Most experimental farm functions moved to land east of Havelock and 8,000 acres of land acquired from the former Mead Ordnance Plant, resulted in the Farm Campus’ identity completely changing.

Today, even the nickel ice cream cone from the Holdrege Street Dairy Building is but a memory, though an expanded Dairy Store lives on.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

