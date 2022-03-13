Jim McKee: Mail delivery has run the gamut through the years

With COVID-19, shoppers worldwide have discovered virtually anything from prescriptions and groceries to refrigerators and automobiles can be ordered online and delivered directly to your front door from Lincoln to Monowi, Nebraska, or a farmhouse in the middle of Cherry County.

Mail order, and more recently online ordering, has completely changed the way we all shop and has helped bring an end to huge corporations such as Sears, Roebuck & Co. and Montgomery Ward, something few of us would ever have thought possible. These sea-change events had part of their births with Rural Free Delivery and Parcel Post, culminating with UPS and FedEx.

Some of the first post offices in what would become Nebraska Territory were connected with U.S. forts, including Atkinson north of Omaha’s later site, and along the several westward trails. Travelers sometimes simply left letters along the trail, trusting someone would take them to an appropriate post office.

The Pony Express, which more-or-less traveled along the Oregon Trail and lasted only 18 months, covered about 200 miles a day and charged $25 to deliver a “heavy letter” but carried no packages.

By 1863, the government provided free mail service within larger cities but did not serve rural areas. By the 1880s, people, even in cities, had to go to the post office for mail, with each post office generally serving nearly 100 square miles around it.

With well more than half the U.S. population living outside cities, many rural dwellers picked up their mail only once a week and even as late as 1896, only letters, no packages were handled. Parcels were handled by firms such as Wells Fargo, which formed in 1866, becoming American Railway Express in 1918. But even their customers still had to travel to city offices for delivery.

In 1890, the Grange began pushing post offices to extend city service to people who lived in rural settings, two to 12 miles from a post office. The idea was championed by U.S. Postmaster General John Wanamaker, who also owned Wanamaker Department Store. He recommended giving city-style delivery service through towns of less than 10,000 people.

In October of 1896, three towns in West Virginia dedicated five postmen to begin 10-mile routes to deliver and receive outgoing mail on what were sometimes barely passable lanes.

In November, Tecumseh in Johnson County became the first Rural Free Delivery post office in Nebraska and the fourth in the entire nation. Benson became the second Nebraska city to form a RFD system in 1899. Lincoln joined in 1900, Havelock in 1903 and Bethany in 1902, with virtually all of Nebraska connected by 1904.

In 1898, the U.S. Post Office announced that “any group of farmers could have delivery merely by sending a petition (with 100 or more signers), along with a description of their community and roads — to their congressman.” Each route would be 25 miles and serve at least 100 families. By year’s end, about 41,000 pieces of mail were being delivered per route. So overwhelming was the petition response that, by April of 1900, the Post Office had run out of funding for the concept.

In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt announced that RFD “had become fixed policy,” though some senators felt it “would bankrupt the nation.” Coincidentally, in 1901-02, the number of post offices in the U.S. reached its peak of 76,045.

Parcel Post service began in 1913, enabling delivery of parcels as well as letters, and also allowed parcels to be picked up for outgoing delivery. In the first five days of January that year, 1,594 post offices delivered more than 4 million parcels. The following year, parents of “a blonde 4-year-old named May Pierstroff” mailed their daughter to her grandparents in Idaho by Parcel Post for 53 cents, and although seemingly successful, the U.S. Post Office immediately forbade mailing humans.

Two retail companies, Montgomery Ward, which had begun with a one-page catalog in 1872, and Sears, Roebuck & Co., which formed in 1893, saw the potential. Sears allocated $10,000 for experimentation with rural delivery and quickly claimed to be selling “four suits and a watch every four minutes, a revolver every two minutes.”

An interesting Parcel Post experiment around 1918 saw six eggs shipped from St. Louis to Edwardsville, Illinois. “The eggs returned to St. Louis seven hours later, baked in a cake.”

The peak number of RFD routes of 45,000, through eight divisions, was reached in 1926. Air Parcel Post was introduced in 1948 and by 1977, Parcel Post and RFD, technically then without the “free” designation, were available in all 50 states.

UPS, which originated in Georgia in 1907 and slowly added service, sometimes one street at a time, along with other carriers now competes with RFD and Parcel Post in every state and corner of the world.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

