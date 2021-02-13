Jim McKee: Lumberyards built Lincoln

As Nebraska settlements began, businesses, churches and professionals arrived in an almost ordered fashion. The first businesses were those most required, as farriers, blacksmiths and general stores were soon followed by lumberyards. The first homes, particularly as settlements moved farther west from the relatively forested Missouri River, were dugouts and sod houses simply because timber was unavailable, brickyards did not yet exist and stone, if available, required skill in its utilization. Thus, lumberyards became an early reliable business. Lumber required either importation or a local source of timber.

River towns like Nebraska City, Brownville and Peru could provide both trees as well as dock facilities to accept finished wood products from downstream. Early inland farmers could also bring produce to sell and export via the river, then return home with their wagons loaded with lumber. Much of the village of Lancaster and early Lincoln obtained their lumber from Missouri River towns either from downstream mills, harvested from across the river or from islands in the river.