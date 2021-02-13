Jim McKee: Lumberyards built Lincoln

As Nebraska settlements began, businesses, churches and professionals arrived in an almost ordered fashion. The first businesses were those most required, as farriers, blacksmiths and general stores were soon followed by lumberyards. The first homes, particularly as settlements moved farther west from the relatively forested Missouri River, were dugouts and sod houses simply because timber was unavailable, brickyards did not yet exist and stone, if available, required skill in its utilization. Thus, lumberyards became an early reliable business. Lumber required either importation or a local source of timber.
River towns like Nebraska City, Brownville and Peru could provide both trees as well as dock facilities to accept finished wood products from downstream. Early inland farmers could also bring produce to sell and export via the river, then return home with their wagons loaded with lumber. Much of the village of Lancaster and early Lincoln obtained their lumber from Missouri River towns either from downstream mills, harvested from across the river or from islands in the river.
“The first lumberyard in Lincoln” was Monell & Lashley whose 1867 building was L-shaped around the interesting combination of Sherwood’s Grocery & Real Estate office on the northwest corner of 11th and O streets. Within months, they were joined by the Valentine Brothers Lumber Co., which was literally southeast of the village on the southeast corner of 11th and N streets. They are also credited with having “supplied most of the lumber used in building the (first) state capitol.” By 1872 there were six lumberyards in Lincoln in addition to Monell & Lashley, which grew to 17 retail yards and 13 wholesale lumber dealers in 1918.
Milton Fielding Meek was named for two uncles who happened to be visiting at the time of his birth in January of 1856 in Missouri. In 1878 Meek moved to Otoe County where his brother John had settled some five years earlier and in August of 1904, moved to Peru, Nebraska. Two years later Milton bought the Peru Lumber Co.
Milton’s son Carleton first gained local notoriety as his interest in archeology led to preliminary local excavations which were assumed by the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska State Historical Society.
After Carleton graduated from Peru Teachers College that September, he joined the firm at a salary of $60 a month, which was incorporated as Meek Lumber Co.
By 1913 the Lincoln area supported 16 lumberyards, three in University Place, two in Bethany, two in College View, one in Emerald and three in Havelock. University Place’s largest yard was Horsch, Aspegren & Strand. Railroad historian Mike Bartels noted that in 1905 the Rock Island Railroad built a spur east from 27th Street on today’s Walker Avenue (then 15th Street in University Place) to deliver coal to the University of Nebraska’s agriculture campus’ power plant, then east to about today’s 47th Street, just west of the two University Place lumberyards at 1123 and 1425 Warren (now 2341 and 2441 N. 48th St.). This spur also served the suburb’s business community. By 1923 a third University Place lumberyard opened to the south at 1723 Warren Ave. owned by Andrew and Audrey Wheeler.
O. C. Walt, A. Anderson and C. L. Meek incorporated the Peru lumberyard at $100,000 in 1924 and that August, Meek purchased what was then the Sack Lumber Co. at 2441 N. 48th St. in University Place. The Meek family moved to University Place and in 1927 were living at 1220 N. 46th St. in the Mount Forest Addition. The Peru lumberyard was sold in 1929 for $20,000.
A fire on Feb. 16, 1932, destroyed the “entire lumberyard, both stock and buildings” as well as destroying the electric wires serving the University Place community, resulting in loss to the lumber company of $30,000 to $50,000. The lumberyard was rebuilt as shown above with what was listed as an apartment on the second floor, though subsequently the directory showed it as an office.
The Meek Lumber corporation was dissolved in 1943 becoming a partnership with Carleton Meek as primary and about 10% ownership going to his son-in-law Seymour Lee. 1949 is the last directory to show two lumberyards in the suburb -- C. R. Smith “good stuff & a square deal” on the southwest corner of 48th and Walker and Meek Lumber Co. on the southwest corner of 48th and Huntington, which was then also building houses in the area.
After Carleton Meek’s death in 1971 the company was sold to Citizens State Bank which liquidated the lumberyard, sold the real estate and the current shopping center was built.
