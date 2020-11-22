Jim McKee: Louisville's solid foundation

Exactly when a village is born is usually defined by its first settler, the establishment of a post office, when it was platted, when it was incorporated or even when or for whom it was named.

There have been several histories of Louisville, Cass County, Nebraska, but there is still some disagreement of exactly when it came into being. One interesting fact sets Louisville apart however as it was one of only a few Nebraska communities that prospered during the Great Depression while virtually all of the state’s towns and counties struggled and shrunk during the period.

It is generally conceded that the first settler in what would become Louisville was Gardner Powers who lived in a dugout on Mill Creek and later, in 1857, built a cabin at about Third and Mill streets.

Although there may have been a post office in the area, the Louisville post office opened in January of 1857. The following month the city was mapped with a third of the original plat owned by James T. A. Hoover, and in August the village was incorporated by the territorial legislature.