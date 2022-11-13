Jim McKee: Long life for medical building

As Omaha City was born in 1854 even a two-story building was unusual, but after a couple of decades, five-story buildings were not uncommon.

As steel skeletons became practical, it became common for buildings to become taller and by the 1890s a new term entered building terminology -- the skyscraper.

Five of Omaha’s first tall buildings might be so considered, first being the 1888 Mendelssohn, Fisher & Lawrie-designed, seven-story, Merchant’s National Bank at 13th and Farnam. It was followed by Charles Cleves’ six-story, Iler Building at 1113 Howard in 1900; the 1910 City National Bank at 405 South 16th, designed by Holabird & Roche; the 1912, 18-story W.O.W. Life Insurance Building at 1323 Farnam, which added a story for WOW Radio in 1919 and the Livestock Exchange Building, in South Omaha, with 11-stories, which cost $1 million and was designed by George B. Prinz.

Another building and true skyscraper began construction in 1919 but, because of several delays was not completed until the same year that the Livestock Exchange opened.

In 1918 or 1919 Dr. William P. Wherry was president of the Metropolitan Omaha Medical Society and conceived the construction of one large building as a complex for all types of medical offices. Several downtown sites were considered by the Medical Building Construction Co., whose stock was primarily owned by physicians. The three-to-one vote chose 17th and Dodge as its site, perhaps swayed a bit by George Brandeis, who contributed $150,000 to the project. The site was purchased and Thomas Rogers Kimball hired as architect.

Kimball, who was born in 1862 in Cincinnati, was educated at the University of Nebraska, MIT, Cowles Art School in Boston and Harpignies in Paris, had already designed the Omaha Public Library, the Burlington depot, was architect-in-chief of the 1898 Trans-Mississippi Exposition, two-term president of the A. I. A. and wrote the contest to design the current Nebraska state Capitol.

Actual construction on the Medical Arts Building got under way with excavations in November of 1919, but delays, partially due to World War I, stopped work, making the original completion date of 1921 impossible.

As the steel skeleton sat unfinished, Kimball, still unpaid, sued and pulled his plans from the project. The unfinished structure was purchased by a Chicago firm at auction and hired Omaha architects John and Alan McDonald to oversee resumption of construction. With the assistance of Joseph McArthur, Kimball’s plans were recovered and modified.

The building was finally completed in September of 1926 and officially opened in April of 1927 with 75% of the building leased and occupied but with a staggering mortgage of $2 million in place.

The finished structure was described as being fireproof, 232 feet or 17 stories tall in Classical or Beaux Arts or Chicago School or Art Deco design, of brick and Indiana Limestone over a steel frame with interior floors of terrazzo.

The address was listed as both 1617 Dodge and 105 S. 17th St. with the long face of the building along 17th Street. The ground level would house retail stores with a pharmacy and other medical-related firms. Most of the upper floors were designated medical offices, but the 17th floor featured a cafeteria/tearoom.

The 14th and 15th floors held an auditorium, variously stated to seat 200, 300 or 500 with a stage and balcony and board room/meeting room. Although the building utilized the first Otis Co. operator-less elevators, the four cars were actually operated by “white-garbed elevator girls” for safety since many riders were potentially ill or injured.

Although never destined for public use, a series of tunnels connected the basement with nearby businesses including Brandeis, J. C. Penney and others.

Even though virtually full of tenants, the Depression proved the next stumbling block as construction bonds were defaulted and its owners forced into receivership. The building, still occupied, was then sold at auction for $800,000 in 1930.

In 1947 Connecticut General Insurance Co. purchased the building for $1.2 million from U. S. National Bank, which had issued and owned the construction bonds. In the mid-1960s Central National Insurance acquired the structure and renovated the upper floors and auditorium which had been primarily used for storage even though a 1966 proposal put the building central to a downtown development plan, tentatively housing a new First National Bank tower.

Although the owners renamed it the Professional Tower, virtually everyone still referred to it as the Medical Arts Building. In 1998 the building and adjacent structures were purchased by First National Bank and, though it was deemed to be in good condition by Landmarks, Inc., on April 2, 1999, what is often referred to as Thomas Kimball’s last major building project, was imploded. Frank Harejsi was able to salvage “the upper two stories of glazed terra cotta” which are partially displayed in the lobby of the First National Bank and at Lauritzen Gardens.

The 40-story First National Tower, which became Omaha’s tallest building in 2002, still calls itself the tallest building between Denver and Chicago and though no tunnels are mentioned, it is connected to nearby buildings by a system of sky bridges.