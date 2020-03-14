Jim McKee: Long heritage of child care in Nebraska

Orphans and neglected children were obviously present in Nebraska literally from the inception of its becoming a territory in 1854, but they were few in number and simply cared for by individuals, relatives and churches.
Orphan trains were established in New York City in 1854 to move children out of the city, but Nebraska was inaccessible in any meaningful way until the mid-1870s and 1880s when Nebraska’s own children in need of aid had reached a point where concern began to be voiced, not just locally but nationally.
Burwell Spurlock was born in Virginia in 1835, moved to Illinois then to Glenwood, Iowa, and later Nebraska City in 1858 where, as county clerk, he married Isabella Davis. After being instrumental in the Rock Bluff vote count surrounding statehood, the couple moved to Plattsmouth, then to York.
In the mid-1880s Dr. W. L. Armstrong dedicated his 160-acre Platte County farm to the care of children, although the proposition did not gain immediate support.
In 1888 the Woman’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist Church held a national meeting to promote the founding of the Mother’s Jewels Home for Children at some point in the U.S., with 19 states vying for the location. The case for Nebraska as its home site was presented by Isabella Spurlock and Angie Newman. While both Lincoln and Omaha offered 160-acre tracts for the site, Newman and Spurlock felt the home should not be in a metropolitan setting.
Spurlock and Newman convinced Dr. Armstrong to donate his farm operation to the proposition, then the citizens of York pledged $7,000 for the project. The Woman’s Home Missionary Society accepted the Nebraska concept, and the following year purchased the Munson Dairy Farm just west of York.
The idea, as accepted, showed that the orphans, half-orphans and abandoned children would live and help maintain the farm where they would be “taught to earn an honest living and become useful members of society.” Dr. Armstrong was made the first administrator of the first children’s home established by the national society, however his bad health soon forced his retirement. The Spurlocks, known as Uncle Burwell and Auntie Spurlock, then assumed the home’s administration.
Within a few years 40 to 50 children “from all races and nationalities including India, Arabia and far off Alaska” were being housed and educated in their own school, which had grades one through seven with a few also placed in individual homes. Children above seventh grade attended public school in York.
The original cottage with room for about 15 boys retained facilities for cooking and dining while a new main building was built in 1894 and described as being of three-stories plus basement. The lower floors were of brick with the upper two of frame construction.
A report issued in 1921 showed 12 Woman’s Home Missionary houses across the United States. A 12-acre addition to the original York property allowed the erection of the Jessie Dinger Hospital just east of the cottage while the farm and associated buildings on the southeast quarter section allowed the boys to learn carpentry and farming while girls were taught fancy work and sewing in the new building.
The report added that the need of the child dictated admission, if parents could afford boarding school, the child was not accepted. There were no school uniforms, individuality was encouraged in everything from haircuts to the style and color of clothing.
The 1930 census showed “122 inmates” which dropped to 100 a decade later while a fire-proof nursery had just been completed. In 1959 the orphanage function of Mother’s Jewels ceased; the emphasis moved to serving children with emotional and behavioral problems while the name was changed to Epworth Village with an official address of North Division Avenue. 1995 saw the purchase of the former Edison Public School building in York and four years later a group home for 10 boys, who were wards of the state, opened by Epworth Village in Grand Island.
The Grand Island operation proved difficult, resulting in its closure in 2014 with the boys moving to York. At the same point in time a new girls' group home opened in York.
Very little evidence remains of the original “village” but a marker in the northwest corner of York’s Greenwood Cemetery, which was purchased with a suitable tract for $25 in 1896 which simply says “Mother’s Jewel’s Home.” In 2018 the Little Jewel’s Childcare and Enrichment Center opened at 216 W. 16th St. with both York facilities serving about 70 children per month.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.