Jim McKee: Long heritage of child care in Nebraska

Spurlock and Newman convinced Dr. Armstrong to donate his farm operation to the proposition, then the citizens of York pledged $7,000 for the project. The Woman’s Home Missionary Society accepted the Nebraska concept, and the following year purchased the Munson Dairy Farm just west of York.

The idea, as accepted, showed that the orphans, half-orphans and abandoned children would live and help maintain the farm where they would be “taught to earn an honest living and become useful members of society.” Dr. Armstrong was made the first administrator of the first children’s home established by the national society, however his bad health soon forced his retirement. The Spurlocks, known as Uncle Burwell and Auntie Spurlock, then assumed the home’s administration.

Within a few years 40 to 50 children “from all races and nationalities including India, Arabia and far off Alaska” were being housed and educated in their own school, which had grades one through seven with a few also placed in individual homes. Children above seventh grade attended public school in York.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The original cottage with room for about 15 boys retained facilities for cooking and dining while a new main building was built in 1894 and described as being of three-stories plus basement. The lower floors were of brick with the upper two of frame construction.