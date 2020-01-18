Jim McKee: Lone survivor of Jobber's Canyon in Omaha

Ultimately three buildings were erected in the complex with the two major structures connected overhead. The Nash Blocks were immediately leased to M. E. Smith & Co. then noted as “manufacturers of Ideal Brand shirts, pants, overalls and Duck clothing.”

In 1969, with A. C. Smith still president and W. M. Burgess vice president, and now with 400 employees, a separate company, Burgess-Nash Department Store, was created through the purchase of Orkin Bros. store. The new retail venture expanded into a nine-story, block-long presence between 16th and 17th streets on Harney. The department store was, though large, never very successful.

In 1922 M. E. Smith & Co. was declared insolvent. Mark Woods of Lincoln was invited to Omaha hoping that he would invest capital to resurrect the firm. Ultimately the Woods brothers agreed to invest $500,000 if additional funds could be obtained. The firm was reorganized in 1924 but the following year was declared bankrupt.

In the 1930s portions of the Nash Block were leased to McKesson-Robbins a wholesale drug distributor from New York, but in 1979 they vacated the building moving to LaVista. The north half of the twin building and the third structure were razed as part of the Leahy Mall in 1981, but the south building survived and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The extant south building was totally renovated in 1987, converting it into the Greenhouse apartments and offices remaining the only survivor of Omaha’s Jobber’s Canyon, which originally filled over six square blocks bordered by Eighth, 10th, Farnam and Jackson streets.

