Jim McKee: Lincoln's founding block has long, varied history

As anyone driving on P, Q, Ninth or 10th street in downtown Lincoln in December of 2021 or January 2022 can attest, the more than half-block once occupied by the Lincoln Journal Star is nearly empty. That leaves most of what the Nebraska State Historical Society’s monument on the north side of the parking garage calls Lincoln’s founding block being readied for the construction of a high-rise apartment complex. Outside of the newspaper’s home, what gave the block its historic designation?

When Nebraska became a U.S. territory in 1854, the entire area was mapped, becoming designated as Section 23 of Lancaster County. The land that would ultimately become part of Lincoln was identified by Julian Metcalf in January of 1863 and purchased by him with a military land bounty warrant May 10, 1864. That same year, Jacob Dawson platted the city of Lancaster with Locust, now O Street, as its eastern boundary, with each block containing eight lots and one square block each designated as Seminary Square and Courthouse Square.

In 1864-65, the Methodists built their two-story, 30-foot-by-50-foot, red-sandstone seminary on the northeast corner of Sixth and High, which would roughly become Ninth and P when Lincoln was platted over the city of Lancaster in 1867. Virtually one year before Lincoln was named and Nebraska statehood occurred, the city of Lancaster was said to have “one seminary, four dwellings, one store and one blacksmith shop,” with a population of about 30.

After serving briefly as a school, the seminary building was converted to the Cadman House Hotel in 1867 and later enlarged as the Atwood House, then razed in 1881, becoming the second home of the Nebraska Commonwealth, ultimately the Lincoln Journal Star.

Also, just before Lancaster became Lincoln, two other businesses were built on the block. S.B. Galey built a small store on P Street near 10th, while Robert Monteith and his son John erected a shoe store at 922 P. The balance of Block 34, Section 23 ultimately housed a variety of often-forgotten buildings and businesses.

Before the seminary building became a hotel, L.A. Scoggin built the Pioneer House Hotel on the southeast corner of Ninth and Q, just north of the seminary, making it “the first hotel in Lincoln.” Within a short time, Scoggin “mysteriously left, and has not been heard from.” The hotel, though extant in 1872, burned shortly thereafter.

The seminary association gave a quit claim deed for its property to the state on Aug. 1, 1867, which led to the state auctioning Lincoln lots to help finance the new state and its many functions, including the capitol, university, penitentiary and insane asylum.

At the initial auction, eight buyers bought 18 lots in Block 34, paying between $85 and $200 apiece. By 1873, the original buildings were joined by Gulick’s Bakery, Keefer & Lindley Agricultural Implements and First National, which was on the southeast corner of the block.

In 1867, Rev. Robert Hawks formed “a Methodist Class at Lincoln with 16 members.” The following spring, the Class advanced to being named a Station and was named First M.E. Church of Lincoln, which erected a small frame building on the northeast corner of Block 34. After Rev. Davis Assumed the pastorship, the then-outgrown building was sold to the city for use as a school for $400 and the Methodists built on M Street where they were given lots by the state.

In 1881, the year the seminary was razed for the site of the Nebraska Commonwealth, another hotel, the Valley House opened on the north side of P Street between Ninth and 10th.

In 1890, the Q Street side of Block 34 housed Lewis Carriage, Lewis Hardware and two rooming houses. North 10th Street’s side of the block hosted three variations of clothiers, a hardware store, a billiard parlor, two business blocks and a residence. The P Street side held Pound & Robinson’s law office, where one edition of the Nebraska Commonwealth was published before moving to the southwest corner of Ninth and O; a bakery, nearly 10 retail businesses, a hotel and the Jewish synagogue. Along Ninth Street, the block held seven businesses, a hotel, one house and the Hurlbut Building.

In 1950, as businesses prospered and became larger, the Ninth Street side held O.M. Anderson Co., Pegler’s Restaurant Supply and Sam’s Poultry. P Street had Tillman’s Restaurant and three stores, but most addresses were listed as vacant. Q Street’s tenants included a sheet-metal shop and two auto repair businesses, while 10th Street had only a few federal and state offices. By 1960, as the newspaper began expanding, only nine businesses besides the newspaper occupied the block which, by 1975, held only the Greyhound/Union Bus Depot, a Goodwill Store, Pegler’s, the sheet-metal fabricator and the office of a U.S. Postal Inspector.

Today, although the original plat of the city of Lancaster still lies, unvacated, below Lincoln’s footprint, the city parking garage and a small bank sit alone on the block, awaiting the development of Trinitas Ventures’ 13-story, 321-unit apartment complex coming in a few months.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0