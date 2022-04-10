Jim McKee: Lincoln's Block 37 started residential, then featured car dealers

Two downtown Lincoln buildings, now both more than a century old, still stand side-by-side with their original basic appearance readily recognizable but for ground-floor entrances. Still, the taller structure just to the right in the above photo belies its original owner, where two carved- stone eagles perch atop the fourth floor and two more face the west in carved-stone panels on the ground floor’s north and south corners.
Like much of today’s downtown, Block 37, bounded by P, Q, 12th and 13th streets, was for many years primarily residential. By the early 1880s, one of the residents along the 13th Street side of the block was George B. Skinner, who had just opened his large livery, feed and boarding stable occupying the entire northwest quarter of the block, where he advertised “Stylish Rigs, Single or Double, with a fine line of close carriages.”
His office was noted as 224 N. 12th St., which would later be renumbered closer to 230 N. 12th. By 1910, the livery’s location was empty, several residences sat along the south side of Q Street on the block and a small secondhand shop was the lone occupant along the North 12th Street side.
People are also reading…
About 1917, the old livery location along Q Street was occupied by the present two-story, brick building and housed F.R. Husong’s Ford Motor cars and service company, while the southwest corner of the same building held Charles A. Lord’s Automotive Sales Co., with its entrance listed at 230 N. 12th St. Just one year later, the corner was listed as the Hebb Motor Co., headed by Arthur Hebb and F. Ray Husong. Hebb not only sold Ford cars but had a Ford truck assembly plant at 811 N. 10th and would soon be manufacturing trucks at a Havelock facility later occupied by the Goodyear Rubber Co.
In 1928, the corner building was simply listed as Auto Sales & Service on the ground floor and, with a brick-enclosed elevator built on the south side of the building, added auto painting on the second level.
The second floor was converted to the Lincoln Bowling Parlour in the late 1920s, while the ground floor became Johnson & Strom Co., which dealt in Dodge motor cars. By 1935, Wm. Mowbray and Earl Wingo had assumed the Dodge and Plymouth distributorship in the building, becoming Mowbray-Lyon Motor Co. in 1940.
The bowling alley continued in residence until the late 1950s, when the second floor became the temporary home of Lincoln’s main library until Bennett Martin Public Library was completed in 1960 with the major gift of $300,000 from the former Lincoln mayor.
The ground floor continued as an automobile show room, as Ambrose Yax opened a Pontiac-Cadillac distributorship, with Mowbray assuming a Buick, Rambler, Jeep, Opel distributorship two blocks to the east. In 1966, Mowbray moved to 48th and Vine streets, while Kaer P. Vanice took over the 12th and Q street Pontiac-Cadillac sales.
About 1974, the entire corner building’s ground floor was divided into about 10 shops with individual entrances along Q Street, while the second floor assumed a variety of tenants, including the Hollywood & Vine Theatre.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles formed in 1898 in Seattle, blossomed into 1,800 clubs or “aeries” in 1908 and established Aerie #147 in 1910 at 141 S. 10th St. in Lincoln. In 1914, the Lincoln Eagles lodge built its four-story building at 226 N. 12th St. directly south of the automobile showroom. The building had a store front on the ground floor, meeting and dining rooms on the second and third floors with the top floor holding the lodge hall and auditorium.
The Eagles' tenure was short-lived, however, and the building was sold to the Knights of Columbus in 1918. The Eagles moved briefly to 233 N. 11th St., but soon disappeared from Lincoln.
In the 1920s, the ground floor became the Union Bus Terminal until the new purpose-built terminal was completed at 318 S. 13th St. across from the Cornhusker Hotel. Meanwhile, a restaurant opened in the front-north corner of the main floor while two upper floors were converted to nearly 40 apartments, then still later even the auditorium/lodge rooms were converted to apartments. One of the second-floor rooms even became the office of the Lincoln Cathedral Choir, which withered and never built its vast proposed building.
The Eagles lodge itself, still referred to as Aerie #147, was reborn in 1991 in Lincoln but in 2017 was listed as “likely terminated” when corporate filings ceased.
Today, the corner building still houses a number of businesses, some catering to university students, with the upper floor converted to apartments. The old Eagles building was the Spaghetti Works restaurant for many years but now, while the upper floors are all living units, the ground floor holds a restaurant and the lower level houses The Talon Room events center.
Directions 2022: Changing times in Lincoln
Explore all of the articles, videos and photos in this year's Directions section here.
Several residential projects in or near downtown, including the 250-foot-tall Lied Place Residences, will open to residents this year.
Watch Now: Lincoln garage owner bucks trend, prides herself on showing she knows what she's talking about
Delta Nelson's entire life has been rooted in the auto industry, so it only made sense when she decided to open The Mechanix Garage in Lincoln.
Downtown Lincoln's population is expected to reach 10,000 in 2025 — a 730% increase since 2010.
The history, culture and DNA of the Cornhusker state are woven throughout the Scarlet, which is scheduled to open this spring.
Robin Eschliman's annual review of restaurants in Lincoln found more dining options opened in 2021 than shut down.
Watch Now: From tractors to trading cards, Sandhills Global's online auction sites boom during pandemic
Over $2 billion worth of inventory was sold online through HiBid in 2021, and there are typically anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million items listed on the site at any given time.
Assurity's Jack Douglas moved with his wife from South Carolina in 2020, the height of the pandemic.
What started as an ambitious vision in 2015 has nearly come to fruition for Speedway Properties and Nelnet, which partnered together and bought more than a dozen properties in the once-blighted area in the 2010s.
Watch Now: After moving swiftly at the start of the pandemic, Union Bank eyes move to Lincoln's iconic bank tower
Union Bank & Trust executive vice president Doris Robertson attributes the bank's recent success in part to the innovations the company made during the early days of the pandemic.
Before Boxcar BBQ officially served its first slab of ribs to a paying customer in October, the staff experimented with hundreds of pounds of meat and dozens of tweaks to their recipes.
Even when the work is hard and frustrating, Jayne Ellenwood says it fills her bucket to be a part of Bryan's response to the community.
The golf club that opened in 2001 has gone private and among its new features will be a 250-foot-long lazy river, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar and a six-lane competition lap pool.
"I wrote thank-you cards to anyone that spent money with us. … I wrote hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cards," owner Laurie Frasier said, even if someone only spent a few dollars.
With the South Beltway set to open next year, some developers worry the city isn’t thinking aggressively enough about spurring growth in an area still largely unserved by sewer and other infrastructure.
Jason Ball returns home to lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce with determination to "keep the ball rolling" for Lincoln as the city develops and grows.
CHI Health plans to open a new clinic at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, while Bryan Health will wrap up a multiyear expansion and renovation at its East Campus hospital.
Directions 2022: Growing chickens for Costco a link to origins of five-generation Seward County farm
Each of the eight Schulz Poultry barns holds 45,000 birds, which arrive at just a couple hours old and spend the next 42-44 days in the barns before going to Fremont for processing.
Jada Picket Pin said she enjoys serving first-time visitors to the Green Gateau, as well as regulars who return for the excellent food and quality service.
Christina Melgoza has seen big changes in Lincoln during her eight years as director of lot sales at Kreuger Development. She spoke to the Journal Star about Lincoln’s growth, the housing market and more.
Since CompanyCam's inception, more than 400 million photos have been stored and 15 million projects created largely by contractors looking to better document their work.
Monolith led a record year for investment in Lincoln-based companies, which collectively raised nearly $300 million in venture capital in 2021.
Many employees moved to remote work during COVID-19, a trend that's likely to stick around, experts say. But other pandemic effects, such as labor shortages and pay increases, are likely to be short-term changes.
A fundraising campaign brought in more than $10.3 million for the 7 acres of land near the airport and the 60,000-square-foot new office building and warehouse, almost doubling the Food Bank's current space.
Watch Now: Veteran coach and broadcaster Derrick Pearson brings a new sports radio vision to Lincoln
Jay Foreman, Erick Strickland and Vershan Jackson have shows on the The Ticket, which also has programs featuring 22 current Nebraska athletes.
The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of the major awards presented by business organizations locally.
In June, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce resumed ribbon-cutting events to mark new businesses, businesses with new owners, relocated and renovated businesses, business anniversaries and ground-breaking ceremonies.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.