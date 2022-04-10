Jim McKee: Lincoln's Block 37 started residential, then featured car dealers

Two downtown Lincoln buildings, now both more than a century old, still stand side-by-side with their original basic appearance readily recognizable but for ground-floor entrances. Still, the taller structure just to the right in the above photo belies its original owner, where two carved- stone eagles perch atop the fourth floor and two more face the west in carved-stone panels on the ground floor’s north and south corners.

Like much of today’s downtown, Block 37, bounded by P, Q, 12th and 13th streets, was for many years primarily residential. By the early 1880s, one of the residents along the 13th Street side of the block was George B. Skinner, who had just opened his large livery, feed and boarding stable occupying the entire northwest quarter of the block, where he advertised “Stylish Rigs, Single or Double, with a fine line of close carriages.”

His office was noted as 224 N. 12th St., which would later be renumbered closer to 230 N. 12th. By 1910, the livery’s location was empty, several residences sat along the south side of Q Street on the block and a small secondhand shop was the lone occupant along the North 12th Street side.

About 1917, the old livery location along Q Street was occupied by the present two-story, brick building and housed F.R. Husong’s Ford Motor cars and service company, while the southwest corner of the same building held Charles A. Lord’s Automotive Sales Co., with its entrance listed at 230 N. 12th St. Just one year later, the corner was listed as the Hebb Motor Co., headed by Arthur Hebb and F. Ray Husong. Hebb not only sold Ford cars but had a Ford truck assembly plant at 811 N. 10th and would soon be manufacturing trucks at a Havelock facility later occupied by the Goodyear Rubber Co.

In 1928, the corner building was simply listed as Auto Sales & Service on the ground floor and, with a brick-enclosed elevator built on the south side of the building, added auto painting on the second level.

The second floor was converted to the Lincoln Bowling Parlour in the late 1920s, while the ground floor became Johnson & Strom Co., which dealt in Dodge motor cars. By 1935, Wm. Mowbray and Earl Wingo had assumed the Dodge and Plymouth distributorship in the building, becoming Mowbray-Lyon Motor Co. in 1940.

The bowling alley continued in residence until the late 1950s, when the second floor became the temporary home of Lincoln’s main library until Bennett Martin Public Library was completed in 1960 with the major gift of $300,000 from the former Lincoln mayor.

The ground floor continued as an automobile show room, as Ambrose Yax opened a Pontiac-Cadillac distributorship, with Mowbray assuming a Buick, Rambler, Jeep, Opel distributorship two blocks to the east. In 1966, Mowbray moved to 48th and Vine streets, while Kaer P. Vanice took over the 12th and Q street Pontiac-Cadillac sales.

About 1974, the entire corner building’s ground floor was divided into about 10 shops with individual entrances along Q Street, while the second floor assumed a variety of tenants, including the Hollywood & Vine Theatre.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles formed in 1898 in Seattle, blossomed into 1,800 clubs or “aeries” in 1908 and established Aerie #147 in 1910 at 141 S. 10th St. in Lincoln. In 1914, the Lincoln Eagles lodge built its four-story building at 226 N. 12th St. directly south of the automobile showroom. The building had a store front on the ground floor, meeting and dining rooms on the second and third floors with the top floor holding the lodge hall and auditorium.

The Eagles' tenure was short-lived, however, and the building was sold to the Knights of Columbus in 1918. The Eagles moved briefly to 233 N. 11th St., but soon disappeared from Lincoln.

In the 1920s, the ground floor became the Union Bus Terminal until the new purpose-built terminal was completed at 318 S. 13th St. across from the Cornhusker Hotel. Meanwhile, a restaurant opened in the front-north corner of the main floor while two upper floors were converted to nearly 40 apartments, then still later even the auditorium/lodge rooms were converted to apartments. One of the second-floor rooms even became the office of the Lincoln Cathedral Choir, which withered and never built its vast proposed building.

The Eagles lodge itself, still referred to as Aerie #147, was reborn in 1991 in Lincoln but in 2017 was listed as “likely terminated” when corporate filings ceased.

Today, the corner building still houses a number of businesses, some catering to university students, with the upper floor converted to apartments. The old Eagles building was the Spaghetti Works restaurant for many years but now, while the upper floors are all living units, the ground floor holds a restaurant and the lower level houses The Talon Room events center.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

