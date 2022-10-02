Jim McKee: Lincoln mansions hidden in plain sight

Although obviously detracted by the economic depression of the 1890s, Lincoln was becoming a center of Nebraska business growth, partially spurred by suburban communities like College View, Normal, Bethany, University Place and Havelock.

As business and personal wealth increased there was attendant interest in building, not only mansion-sized homes, but mansions with surrounding grounds, occasionally encompassing over 10 acres of trees, gardens and lawn.

Virtually all have had their surrounding land subdivided and developed, though the central mansions survive. One remains almost completely invisible during the growing season.

In 1910 Arthur Ziemer moved into Maple Lodge, his just-completed 33-room, Colorado red stone, Richardsonian Romanesque mansion which then sat on a 10-acre tract on the northeast corner of 20th and Euclid.

Much of the grounds were subsequently developed as houses and, though sought as a parking lot for the nursing/assisted living home to its north, it was restored as a private home and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

William Jennings Bryan began acquiring land just north of the village of Normal, centered around today’s 48th and Sumner, in 1890. Fairview, which was surrounded by about 35 acres of land, was completed in 1902 while the family lived in the adjacent brick barn during construction. Today the Queen Anne mansion, also on the National Register, is nearly surrounded by Bryan Memorial Hospital on ground given for the purpose when Bryan retired to Florida.

The mansion of Lincoln businessman and member of the Nebraska Capitol Commission, William Hardy, Calvert Place, was built on a 10-acre site south of College View around World War I. Now developed with houses, still on oversized lots, No. 1 Calvert Place sits on the north edge of the original tract, facing east at 4245 Calvert Street.

Lincoln entrepreneur J.C. Seacrest, whose early acquisitions included the Lincoln Evening News, The State Journal and streetcar lines, built his mansion, Wayside, on 23 acres at about 33rd and Sumner. Located near the Normal Street Railway. Seacrest even had his own depot, named Antelope. The mansion still exists, south of the Antelope Park Pavilion but is entirely hidden within a number of houses, developed on the original grounds in the late part of the 20th century.

One of the most intriguing mansions, Park Hill, sits on the northeast corner of 40th and South streets, totally hidden seven months of the year but in plain view when the leaves fall in the autumn.

Albert Oscar Faulkner was born in 1859 on an Iowa farm. After attending Iowa Wesleyan, Faulkner graduated from a Chicago medical college in 1883, then set up a private practice in Fairfield, Iowa. Later, serving as a medical doctor for Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal insurance company, he arrived in York in July of 1884 where his son Edwin Jerome Faulkner was born the same year and continued his private medical practice.

A.O. Faulkner established the Modern Woodmen Accident Association in a downtown York basement and only a year later, moved the business and his family to Lincoln. In 1895, living at 1748 B, he and other investors built the Fraternity Building on the southeast corner of 13th and N with the idea of providing offices for fraternal insurance companies and sponsoring organizations.

At about the same but unspecified time, because no building permits were required outside Lincoln’s city limits, a house was constructed, possibly by Louis Young on the northeast corner of 40th and South streets near the route of the Normal Street Railway’s route.

In 1898 A O. Faulkner bought over 30 acres of land southeast of Lincoln which included the 40th and South Street house which Faulkner dubbed Park Hill, situated on about 3½ acres of the land he also acquired. The entrance drive to the grounds and house entered at the corner with a bridge and drive leading to the frame Colonial Revival house with wrap-around porch covering most of the south, east and north sides.

In 1905 family lore tells of George P. Abel, a University of Nebraska senior in civil engineering, building a vehicle bridge of stone foundations and wooden plank decking just north of the South Street entrance, for the Faulkners. This would make the bridge the first, albeit unofficial, project of Abel Construction Company, which incorporated in 1908 or 1910 and exists today..

Park Hill sold, after Faulkner’s death, to Lincoln attorney and later Solicitor General of the U. S., J.L. Rankin, then to John Ames, president of Banker’s Life Insurance Co. and is now owned by Monte and Kathy McKillip as a single family home.

At last check, remnants of the wooden/stone bridge are extant though the diagonal entrance was forced to close as traffic on the now widened 40th Street and South Street sides increased dramatically. When the South Street trolley to Normal closed, one of the rails was pitched into the Ames’ front yard and forgotten. Reclaimed and salvaged in the 1970s and cut into 12-inch sections and nickel-plated, the rail still exists as mementoes.