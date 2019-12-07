Jim McKee: Lincoln home to novel apartment

Although there are virtually no physical remnants extant in Lincoln that are traceable back to Mayor A. J. Sawyer except names on neighborhoods, subdivisions, a two-volume history of Lincoln and Lancaster County and a park, every municipality in the U.S. relies on a U.S. Supreme Court decision in his favor.
Andrew Jackson Sawyer was born in 1844 in Ottawa, Illinois. He graduated from Chatfield Academy in Minnesota in 1863 then became teacher and superintendent of schools before being admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1867.
Sawyer and his wife Winona, who was either the second or third woman admitted to the Nebraska Bar, arrived in Lincoln about 1875 and built a large Victorian home at 17th and G streets as he established his law practice.
In 1886 Sawyer was appointed U.S. District Attorney for Nebraska and the following year was elected Lincoln’s mayor with a 537-vote majority. Also in 1887 Lincoln was reincorporated as a City of the First Class, which saw a new city charter with mayor and six city councilmen elected.
Only one city office, that of A. L. Parsons as Police Judge, was a holdover from the old charter period. Three Lincoln citizens signed a petition saying Parsons had illegally pocketed fines primarily from gambling and prostitution cases. After investigating the charges, the council decided to try Parsons, whose attorneys obtained a bill in equity from a St. Louis circuit judge saying a trial was in violation of the U. S. Constitution, held without due process and asked restraint from trial.
The city council’s legal counsel said the federal court had no jurisdiction, leading the council to declare the office of Police Judge vacant then appointed H. J. Whitmore to the post.
U.S. Circuit Judge Elmer S. Dundy ordered the entire council and Mayor Sawyer to appear in Omaha to answer charges of contempt. The council and Sawyer were “held” as prisoners in the sheriff’s apartment in the courthouse and were ultimately found guilty. Their attorney G. H. Lambertson immediately took a train to Washington, D.C., to appear before the U.S. Supreme Court while the prisoners “languished” in jail. On the court’s order the prisoners were returned to Lincoln to await the Supreme Court decision and on Jan. 10, 1888 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in their favor reinforcing the principle of home rule in the U.S.
In 1889 the Sawyers instituted a New Year’s Eve party or open house for all Lincolnites at their home at 17th and G, which continued annually for over two decades.
At the beginning of the 20th century Sawyer hired Lincoln architects Fiske & Dieman to design a new apartment concept for the southeast corner of 14th and K streets, the previous site of a livery stable. Finished in 1907, the 32-apartment building was described as being four stories in height, of red-pressed hollow-tile brick, with terra cotta trim and four entrances all of which was meant to assure it was not only fireproof but warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Each of the two to four-person family apartments had a shared balcony and an eight by eight foot storage facility in the basement. Twenty-by-20 foot living spaces and 10-by-11 foot dining area converted into bedrooms via sliding and pocket doors utilizing folding beds hidden behind wooden doors.
In brief, all sorts of modern conveniences were found in a minimum of space to allow little maintenance. All rooms, with the exception of bathrooms, had windows while common areas, stairs and halls were covered in “silent cork carpeting” or tile.
Rent, which ran from $27 to $37 per month was admittedly somewhat high but water, heating, refuse collection and some furniture were all included. About half of the units were leased prior to completion, and several families even moved in during the final stages of construction.
When finished, the Orlo was visited by real estate brokers from Omaha, Chicago and New York City who were amazed by some of the unique features employed. The well-pleased architects admitted that if they were to start again, from scratch, there would be virtually no changes.
A.J. Sawyer died in 1924 and was buried in Wyuka Cemetery. Mrs. Sawyer sold the carpenter gothic mansion on 17th Street to First Presbyterian Church, who razed it for their new building while Mrs. Sawyer moved to the Orlo. Winona Sawyer and Mrs. A. Z. Snell donated 88.6 acres of land to the city in 1935, which became today’s Sawyer-Snell park. The Orlo was sold to the Workman family properties after Mrs. Sawyer’s death in 1950 and 30 years later was purchased by the state, razed and became the site of a new printing facility.
A. J. Sawyer, never idle, wrote the two-volume History of Lincoln and Lancaster County in 1916, served as Lincoln’s mayor, established both the Lincoln Humane Society and the Lancaster County Humane Society, was president of the First National Bank, First Savings Bank and First Trust Company and corporate secretary of Midwest Life Insurance Company. The only extant remnant of the Orlo Flats is one of the elaborate interior frosted glass doors.
