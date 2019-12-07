Jim McKee: Lincoln home to novel apartment

Each of the two to four-person family apartments had a shared balcony and an eight by eight foot storage facility in the basement. Twenty-by-20 foot living spaces and 10-by-11 foot dining area converted into bedrooms via sliding and pocket doors utilizing folding beds hidden behind wooden doors.

In brief, all sorts of modern conveniences were found in a minimum of space to allow little maintenance. All rooms, with the exception of bathrooms, had windows while common areas, stairs and halls were covered in “silent cork carpeting” or tile.

Rent, which ran from $27 to $37 per month was admittedly somewhat high but water, heating, refuse collection and some furniture were all included. About half of the units were leased prior to completion, and several families even moved in during the final stages of construction.

When finished, the Orlo was visited by real estate brokers from Omaha, Chicago and New York City who were amazed by some of the unique features employed. The well-pleased architects admitted that if they were to start again, from scratch, there would be virtually no changes.