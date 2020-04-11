Jim McKee: Lincoln bypass nothing new

In early 2020 the 11-mile path of Lincoln’s South Bypass or South Beltway, connecting U. S. Highway 77 with Nebraska Highway 2, was finalized and thousands of trees were cleared.
One thing which was displaced and moved was the stone monument and bronze tablet which had been on the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 77 and Saltillo Road which marked a point on the Oregon Trail Cut-Off connecting Nebraska City with Fort Kearny.
The monument now sits on the north side of Saltillo Road about a mile east of its original site. The questions now being asked are what of the old trail is covered by the new roadway and are any remnants being destroyed.
The first thing to realize is that roughly the same path from Nebraska City dates from well before 1854 when Nebraska became a U.S. territory and permanent settlement west of the Missouri River was made official. An American Indian trail ran from the river west to what is now Lincoln but then was known only as the salt flats.
In 1846 the federal government established Old Fort Kearny at what would evolve into Nebraska City, but the original fort proved of little value and two years later was moved 182 miles west to Fort Childs on the Oregon Trail which was then renamed Fort Kearny.
The Oregon Trail itself originated in Missouri, entered Nebraska near what today is the city of Odell, then headed northwest to new Fort Kearny before heading directly west.
Several things occurred which moved traffic away from that original diagonal path. The fastest, most economical way to move freight or travel was by water, so much federal traffic continued up the Missouri River to Table Creek, later Nebraska City, then headed directly west along the old American Indian trail.
Secondly cholera broke out on the diagonal stretch, causing many to favor the Nebraska City trail. The 1849 gold rush also established a terminus for traffic coming from the east at Nebraska City, and in 1858 the old California Trail, which originally headed northwest from Nebraska City, was greatly shortened by assuming the directly west path.
The first major obstacle the trail encountered after entering Lancaster County was Salt Creek. The earliest trail’s path crossed Salt Creek near Hanlon, just north of Olathe (Olatha) west of Roca, which then had a population of “153 Salt Creek settlers” who used the trail to reach the supply center at Nebraska City.
The trail was not, as one might assume, a narrow line but as rain and wear occurred, the trail meandered, roughly from today’s Roca Road to Saltillo Road with several creek crossings.
Around 1860 John Cadman established one of three Lancaster County road ranches, where travelers could obtain food, water and assistance, along the trail closer to Saltillo Road. In order to preserve his location and ranche, Cadman sent word for every wagon leaving Nebraska City to throw a few stones on board then deposit them in the creek at his station/ranche.
With the immense traffic of thousands of wagons on the trail a sort of gravel/stone all-weather crossing was thus perfected. It was said that the trail leading up to Cadman’s crossing was over 300 feet wide on either side then narrowed and funneled to the creek.
In 1867 a group of Nebraska City businessmen incorporated the Midland Pacific Railroad to protect their trail terminus and outfitting businesses which were threatened by the formation of the Union Pacific and Burlington & Missouri River Railroads.
They also hoped to be the first railroad to reach the new state capital of Lincoln and gain large monetary and land grants. As they began grading the path to Lincoln, they paralleled the Oregon Trail Cut-off. Although they did not reach Lincoln first, following the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad by less than a year, the Midland Pacific did succeed.
In 1976 the Midland Pacific’s route was operated by the Burlington, then taken over by the Omaha Public Power District, primarily to give an alternate route to supply coal to their plant south of Nebraska City. Today the 54.6-mile line from Nebraska City to College View siding is operated as the Arbor Rail Line.
In the early part of the 20th century the old Cut-Off/Territorial Road 13 was codified and later paved as Nebraska Highway 2 to Lincoln, then paralleled Interstate 80 to Fort Kearny.
In 1934 the St. Leger Cowley chapter of the American Daughters of the Revolution signed a 99-year lease with William Foster to put a native red stone memorial with a bronze tablet on his land through which the Great Central Route/Nebraska City Cut-Off passed. The monument “at the bend of the Cornhusker Highway eight miles south of Lincoln,” noting the location, was accepted “on behalf of the state” by Gov. Charles Bryan on Nov. 11, 1934.
Aerial evidence as well as photos, as shown above, show the Cadman Ranche site is almost certainly going to be directly or nearly covered by the new South Beltway though no real extant site exists after over a century of flooding, farming and creek deepening; still there is over a decade of that land lease on the old monument site remaining.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
