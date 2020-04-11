Jim McKee: Lincoln bypass nothing new

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In early 2020 the 11-mile path of Lincoln’s South Bypass or South Beltway, connecting U. S. Highway 77 with Nebraska Highway 2, was finalized and thousands of trees were cleared.

One thing which was displaced and moved was the stone monument and bronze tablet which had been on the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 77 and Saltillo Road which marked a point on the Oregon Trail Cut-Off connecting Nebraska City with Fort Kearny.

The monument now sits on the north side of Saltillo Road about a mile east of its original site. The questions now being asked are what of the old trail is covered by the new roadway and are any remnants being destroyed.

The first thing to realize is that roughly the same path from Nebraska City dates from well before 1854 when Nebraska became a U.S. territory and permanent settlement west of the Missouri River was made official. An American Indian trail ran from the river west to what is now Lincoln but then was known only as the salt flats.

In 1846 the federal government established Old Fort Kearny at what would evolve into Nebraska City, but the original fort proved of little value and two years later was moved 182 miles west to Fort Childs on the Oregon Trail which was then renamed Fort Kearny.