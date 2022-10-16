Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank.

Today, the only thing still visible might be a bit of Eastmont Towers shown here near the left edge of the photo, but even that would be almost entirely hidden by subsequent additions. My memory easily goes back to when the two houses on the south and north side of O Street would have been the only structures visible.

The north side of 66th and O Street in 1903 was in Section 21 in Lancaster Precinct and belonged to Thirza Henderson, and the only building possibly visible would have been the Newman’s/Bethany Heights depot on the Missouri Pacific Railroad, today, southwest of 64th and Vine streets.

The south side of 66th and O in the same year was Section 28, located between A, O, 56th and 70th streets which was all owned by A.O., R.E., E.E., and John Taylor with the visible white, frame farmhouse owned by E.E. Taylor near the center of the photo.

This was an interesting point in O Street’s life as, just behind the photographer, on the very northeast corner of Section 28, at the southwest edge of today’s 70th and O intersection, O Street headed off at an angle to the southeast for about a block, then turned and proceeded directly east, parallel to today’s O Street, for about two blocks, then turned northeast to rejoin the east/west path of O Street.

The necessity for this detour was a branch of Dead Man’s Run, which meandered east along the north side of O Street. By diverting the street, they avoided having to bridge the creek’s cul de sac path twice and were thus able to construct one bridge for both the street and railroad. Today this branch of the creek has been rechanneled and partially buried in a culvert allowing O Street to again be in a straight line.

By 1921 Section 28 was still in Taylor ownership but farmed by M.W. Taylor, who built the second house in the section at 5845 O, the east side of which would today face Lyncrest Street.

In the late 1920s the north side of O, the right side of the photo, was owned by several individuals who sold the tract of land on the northwest corner of 66th, which was then a gravel lane, to Harold Conant.

The Conant property surrounded, but did not contain, the corner on which the white, high-pitched roofed house is also visible. Conant then built a house at 135 N. 66th St. In 1938 Conant built a large, two-story, stone house at 6500 O with a one-story, stone office and laboratory directly to its east, selling the house at 135 N. 66th to his father-in-law Charlie Booth who also operated a cabinet shop on the site.

In the 1940s a dirt motorcycle track was built north of the 66th Street house and later still Gene Cottier dredged a small fishing lake north of what today is the Gateway post office.

In the early 1950s, Harold Conant, eager to keep his property outside the city limits of Lincoln, hired an attorney who said he could insure it was never within Lincoln’s corporate boundary ... for a price. With this assurance, Conant built several masonry buildings around the house/laboratory compound including a large indoor swimming pool, multi-car garage, more laboratory buildings, a northeast/southwest-aligned landing field, an airplane hangar and pond.

Lincoln’s city limits stabilized for a time and in 1955 66th Street remained the eastern boundary, though the south side of O Street had three houses between 58th and 66th streets. All area building activity was beginning to change rapidly, however.

In 1958 what began as an uncompleted drive-in theater on the northeast corner of North Cotner and O was sold to Banker’s Life Insurance which began building its new headquarters, then proceeded to develop Gateway Shopping Center to its east, nearly up to the Conant property. The Conant tract remained outside the city limits in 1960 while the south side of O was incorporated into Lincoln.

In the fall of 1960 Gateway Bank moved from its temporary location in the Taylor-owned Dutch Windmill on the southeast corner of Cotner and O, into the Gateway shopping Center.

Realizing he was about to be surrounded by Lincoln, Conant sold all his land to a corporation which began to develop the Sears building with a physical connection to Gateway. In 1970 the Conant swimming pool, hanger and some buildings were razed and in 1981 the house and all remnants were removed becoming additional retail buildings including today’s McDonalds.

In about 1970 a large concrete tube carried water from the Taylor tract under O Street connecting to Dead Man’s Run. Over this conduit East Park Plaza and its parking lot were built in 1978-80 while Lincoln’s city limits reached 84th and O streets.

A corporation at 31st and O formed in 1965 to build Eastmont Towers on the south side of O at about 65th Street which opened in 1968. The Village Inn Restaurant opened in the mid-1970s on the site of E.E. Taylor’s farmstead and Eastmont Towers began adding buildings.

In 2021 the 44-year-old Red Lobster restaurant closed on the northwest corner of 66th and O and Eastmont Towers announced yet another building addition featuring underground parking, a swimming pool, 50 apartments, a bistro and sky top lounge. Meantime Lincoln’s east boundary on O Street is beyond 94th Street.