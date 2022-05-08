Jim McKee: LaPorte, once a county seat, is now plowed ground

Nebraska is dotted with town sites that no longer exist, some never developed beyond a name on a map, some prospering briefly, even becoming a county seat, only to completely disappear as farm land.

One of the quickest ways for a town with great potential to wither and disappear was for a hoped-for railroad to build elsewhere. County seats tended to move to the center of the county, leaving a once-thriving community to die on the vine, leaving only a long-abandoned cemetery or absolutely nothing to indicate they ever existed.

One such metropolis in waiting was LaPorte in Wayne County. Wayne County was proclaimed an official county in 1870 by Gov. David Butler, named for Revolutionary War General “Mad Anthony” Wayne, with the county seat set at Taffe, which was named for territorial legislator John Taffe.

About all that existed in Taffe was the county’s first post office, while its population peaked two years later at only 25. Because the county seat designation was only a place-holder until an election could be held, Taffe only held the honor for a few months before the first county election set the seat at LaPorte.

In April of 1871, the Wayne County Board approved $200 for the erection of a frame courthouse on property belonging to C.E. Hunter.

Virtually the only news from the county came when the LaPorte post office opened in February and on July 4, when it was reported “a grand celebration was held at LaPorte.”

Hunter and Solon Bevins opened the first store in LaPorte the following year at about the same time an election moved the county seat from Taffe to LaPorte and Taffe began to decline and was soon abandoned.

A special election in February of 1874 granted the issuance of $15,000 in bonds to build a courthouse and jail. The 10-year bond question, whose bonds carried 10% interest, carried 26-21. A separate election approved the purchase of a square block in LaPorte from Bevins for $75 to be known as “public square” in the plat filed by Bevins at the same time.

The architectural plans from H.O. Ball were approved and a construction agreement for $7,993 allowed. When the original contractor was unable to post the required bond, the second bid for $10,200 to James Sawyer and Joseph Leach of Sioux City, Iowa, was accepted.

Brick from a clay pit southeast of town furnished the brick that was hauled to the site by oxen. The 40-foot-by-50 foot, 30-foot-tall building with stone cupola, six offices on the ground floor and a courtroom on the second, was completed almost at bid for $11,983 in December of 1874. Upon completion, the old frame building was sold to Wm. Agler for $151.

In 1875, it was reported that LaPorte had a population — which would later be its peak — of 300 and had, in addition to the courthouse, a post office, several stores, hotel, a school where church services were held and a weekly newspaper The Review.

The following April, attorney James Brittan and his wife arrived from Paw Paw, Illinois. He purchased the Bevins general store, as Bevins became county treasurer and Mrs. Brittan became a teacher in what was the first school building in the county.

In 1876, LaPorte Hill, the site of the courthouse, was landscaped for $3 an acre and the following year, trees were planted on the property. The last action of the 1870s came as it was announced that the courtroom was no longer to be used for parties or “dancing, under any circumstance.”

Although the Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis & Omaha Railroad began grading right-of-way to LaPorte in 1880, it was ultimately rerouted to Brookdale, which was renamed Wayne after the county.

Another county seat election moved the government to Wayne in 1882, with most of LaPorte’s buildings and houses physically moved, by horse and windlass, to Wayne. The old courthouse became the county poor farm. One of the inducements to move the county seat came from the 10-man Wayne Town Hall Association, which agreed to furnish a building for the county’s use, free of charge for five years.

The old courthouse was used variously as a private residence or poor farm until 1922, when the cupola was removed along with the second story by F.C. Hammer, who completely renovated it as a residence.

On Oct. 31, 1937, a 1,900-pound granite boulder inscribed with the city’s history was dedicated at the old site of LaPorte, while the abandoned, 8-foot-tall, stone cupola sat nearby as the sole remnant of Wayne County’s second county seat.

