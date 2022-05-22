Jim McKee: Kearney's legacy of learning

Today we think of Kearney as the home of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and perhaps recall its earlier role as a state normal college, as well as the city being home to a business school.

There is another educational institution in Kearney’s past, which graduated a Nebraska governor, state representative, state senator, U.S. senator and later even served as a German prisoner of war camp but is now largely forgotten.

In about 1890, the United Brethren Church investigated Kearney as a possible site for a denominational academy. The city rallied around the concept and though it offered a 25-acre tract as a site and even offered financial aid to begin construction, the church instead located its school in York.

In 1891, the Episcopal Church, headed by Rev. Anson Graves, picked the Kearney site and established the coeducational Platte Collegiate Institute of Higher Education in Kearney’s East Lawn area. Graves became the school’s principal, with Clarence A. Murch and his wife Marcia joining the teaching staff. At virtually the same time, the Episcopal Church established the Worthington Academy north of Lincoln, which burned and closed six years later.

Classes at Kearney began in September of 1892, with many students arriving on the city’s new electric streetcars. The campus held “three large and convenient buildings” and hosted nine departments, including college prep. Tuition for a 40-week year was set at $120, paid in advance, or a 10-week term tuition of $10 plus $5 for room and $20 for board.

The school survived the 1893 depression, which closed many institutions, with “generous help from the East” but in the fall of 1898, changed its educational philosophy, becoming the Kearney Military Academy for Boys. Interestingly, a few holdover girls were also allowed to remain under the new director, Rev. E.P. Chittenden.

In late 1900, the Omaha World-Herald reported that a disagreement between Chittenden and Professor Russell escalated into a “large-scale mutiny.” Russell and about 40 students and a couple of faculty members stormed off the campus and headed for the Midway Hotel. Russell submitted his resignation, claiming he had not been fairly dealt with and announced he would establish a new school.

Graves intervened, and after an investigation, determined Chittenden’s explosive temper had forced a number of students to be expelled. Chittenden resigned and Russell was reinstated.

The school rebounded, and by 1905 enrollment had increased to the point that students seeking admission had to be turned away. Responding to the growth, F.G. Keens donated $10,000, which was matched by a Mrs. Cochran, allowing construction of a new building named Cochran Hall.

The $50,000, three-story, reinforced concrete-and-brick, electrically illuminated and steam-heated hall included the headmaster’s quarters, an infirmary, chapel and rooms for 80 cadets. The hall was completed in December of 1906 and dedicated Jan. 1, 1907, with a speech by William Jennings Bryan.

Perhaps the school’s most well-known student was Dwight Palmer Griswold, who was born in Harrison in 1893, graduated from Gordon High School, attended Kearney Military Academy in 1910, was elected to the Nebraska House in 1920, the Nebraska Senate in 1925, became Nebraska’s 25th governor in 1940 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1952.

During the Spanish Influenza epidemic of 1918, 87 students were afflicted and five died. Enrollment dropped as World War I ended, and from 1919 to 1923, three buildings suffered severe fire damage and the school closed.

Professor Murch opened a business school in the Kearney Opera House that lasted 10 years, closing as the Kearney Normal School opened. The Military Academy, meanwhile, sat empty until it was given to the city of Kearney, with the buildings remodeled as a N.Y.A. youth camp and learning center.

As World War II wound down, prisoners of war were seen as a way to meet the U.S. War Department’s farm production goals, causing about 18 small German POW camps to open in Nebraska. About 300 prisoners were housed at the 35-acre Kearney Military Academy under Lt. Napier, who initiated treating the prisoners as men instead of cattle, with great results.

Farmers in the Gibbon area contracted for all of the Kearney prisoners for the spring of 1945, but by the year’s end, all of the Nebraska branch camps were closed.

In 1948, the school was again renovated, becoming St. Luke’s Lutheran Hospital, which closed in 1952, then was converted to a retirement home in 1953. By 1973 it was home to 126 residents and today is operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, with only the oft-remodeled Cochran Hall remaining from the old military academy.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

