Jim McKee: Kearney the capital of U.S.?

The $400,000 cotton mill west of Kearney opened in 1891 with around $300,000 worth of machinery and over 15,000 spindles which, with 450 employees, made it Nebraska’s “biggest manufacturer.”

The depression of the 1890s at first seemed to bypass Kearney and in 1894 the canal was redredged to a depth of nine feet, which increased the production of electricity and even encouraged economic growth.

By 1901, however, the recession reached Buffalo County, and the great cotton mill which, it turned out, had never had a profitable year, was closed. Also in 1901 the power plant was virtually destroyed when the structure was undercut by a water leak, causing generation to cease for several months.

The canal and power company was then declared bankrupt, with its assets purchased by the Northwestern Heat & Electric Company. The power plant was completely rebuilt in 1922, and after World War II the city of Kearney sought to regain ownership, at one point attempting to condemn it. This plan failed in court leaving electricity production with the Nebraska Public Power District as owner/operator.

In the 1980s the University of Nebraska at Kearney attempted to rebuild and renovate the power plant adjacent to their campus, but the plan was scrapped, and the plant razed in 2008. All above-ground evidence of the cotton mill, which briefly existed as an amusement park, is gone while Kearney Lake is now surrounded by housing development and Kearney Country Club though George Frank’s 1886, $42,000 mansion is extant on the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s West Campus and is occasionally open to the public as a museum.

