Jim McKee: Just who was George Holmes?

The name Holmes pops up in Lincoln on buildings, sites and projects with frequency. From Holmes Golf Course, Holmes dog Park, Holmes Lake Park to Holmes Elementary School, the name seems almost ubiquitous. But who is the Holmes to which these places refer?

William Winterton Holmes arrived in the Nebraska Territory from New York in 1859 and moved to Lincoln in 1869, taking up residency in the Douglas House Hotel on the southeast corner of 11th and P streets.

He joined George Hoagland in a firm listed as brokers and land agents with an office on the south side of O Street between 10th and 11th streets. In 1872, Holmes married Emma Hoagland, and by 1880, the Holmes family had moved to the southeast corner of 10th and M streets, while William had relocated his office to 129 S. 11th St.

That February, William and Emma had a son, George. Two years later, William had accumulated the property surrounding his office and built one of the city’s first multi-story office buildings. comprising the entire west side of 11th Street between N and O streets. Two other smaller office buildings and four residences were also constructed by Holmes over the next few years as Lincoln’s population grew to more than 13,000.

In 1856, George’s uncle, Silas Burnham, who had come to Lincoln in 1880 as an attorney, established the American Exchange Bank. In 1888, it became part of the First National Bank with Burnham as president. Also in 1886, the Holmes family moved into the just-completed house (pictured) at 1144 J Street.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska’s School of Law in 1905, George married Sarah Burnham and formed a partnership with John McDonald specializing in mortgage law. In 1911, as Lincoln’s population reached 44,000, the law firm became associated with First National Bank, whose principals and officers formed First Trust Company, with George becoming corporate secretary and general manager.

As Lincoln’s population topped 55,000, more than $300,000 had been subscribed for the construction of a University of Nebraska football stadium, with “only Omaha undersubscribed," although no actual sources of loans to enable the beginning of actual construction were available. George Holmes then “offered to underwrite the debt personally.” First Trust then issued bonds to fund construction.

Two years later, the building of the NU Coliseum hit a funding wall, Holmes and others again “undertook the necessary loans.”

Holmes became the president of First National Bank in 1928 and was credited with keeping the bank “healthy” during the Great Depression as Lincoln reached a population of 76,000. As the Depression slowed, it was said that First Trust was one of the largest mortgage and loan concerns in Nebraska.

As Lincoln continued to grow and reached 80,000, new elementary schools were proposed and in 1935, George Holmes offered to give Lincoln a 10-acre site at 52nd and Sumner streets, provided that the school board name it Holmes School in honor of his mother Emma.

Holmes School was then built, although anticipated growth did not immediately occur in its area and on completion, a Lincoln school board survey concluded that “it is unlikely that if school buildings were being planned now … Holmes … would be built.” Enrollment at Holmes in 1945 was 91, with a maximum of 117.

By 1940 Holmes had become a director of the Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, was on the board of Beatrice Foods, on the Governor’s Highway Board and had been given the University of Nebraska’s Distinguished Service Award.

In order to direct initiating wartime facilities to Lincoln and Nebraska, Holmes was associated with a group that “literally lived in Pullman cars, and on a good day, interviewed 40 ‘powers’” in Washington, D.C., and among other projects brought the Mead Ordnance Facility and Lincoln Air Force Base to Nebraska.

Perhaps one of Holmes’ most significant business decisions came in 1945, when P.R. Easterday’s son, who was being groomed as George Holmes’ successor as president of First National Bank, died of cancer. Holmes contacted his nephew, Burnham Yates, who came to Lincoln and five years later became the bank’s president.

After George’s father, William Holmes died, his wife lived in the J Street house which, on her death, became home to two different university sororities, then a private home. Today it's the site of an office building.

George Holmes died in 1965. Today, J Street where the house pictured was located, has been renamed Lincoln Mall west of the state Capitol, and Holmes Elementary School now has an enrollment of about 400 students.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0