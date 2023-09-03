Nebraska is certainly covered with ghost towns. Some flourished, reaching populations nearing 1,000, but as the term ghost town indicates, virtually nothing remains today, often a site completely farmed over.

One of the most interesting, De Soto, had one of the first steamboat wharfs and, albeit briefly, had three banks and three newspapers.

The first session of the Nebraska Territorial legislature created Washington County, named for President George Washington, and defined in 1855 on Feb. 22, Washington’s birthday. The legislature also arbitrarily set the county seat at Fort Calhoun.

That fall the city of De Soto, named for the 16th century explorer Hernando De Soto, was platted on the Missouri River about six miles north of Fort Calhoun. De Soto became a steamboat landing before Omaha.

Seymour Smith told of his grandfather Seltz, in St. Louis on a buying trip for his De Soto store, overhearing a man who approached the steamboat captain on the way back up the river saying he had a package to deliver at Omaha. Where the hell is Omaha, he asked the captain.

The De Soto post office opened in March of 1855 with P.C. Sullivan as postmaster, and the following month E.P. Stout, who later built the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, was granted a license to operate a ferry across the Missouri River at De Soto.

That year, with about 30 houses completed, Methodist Rev. Jacob Adriance delivered the first sermon in the city in a building owned by W.W. Wyman, father of the later Omaha banker who ultimately became the U.S. treasurer.

In January of 1856 a steam-powered ferry was planned. Though city bonds were issued to fund it, it did not develop. Also in 1856 Thomas P. Kennard, Nebraska’s first secretary of state, and his brothers Marsh and Levi opened a general store in De Soto.

In 1857, with a between-census population estimated at about 700 and a supposed dozen saloons in operation, previous Ohio congressman Isaac Parrish established a flatboat ferry across the Missouri while opening a hotel as well as being part of a new bank in De Soto.

A claim club was also instituted that year to protect land claims until the federal survey defined land boundaries. The same Isaac Parrish promptly “jumped” another man’s claim but escaped punishment by moving across the river to Cincinnati, where he promptly “jumped” another claim.

In 1857-58 three banks were established in De Soto. The Wisconsin-based Bank of De Soto went into business when the legislature allowed its incorporation over the veto of Gov. Izard followed, the Waubeek Bank and the Chicago-owned Corn Exchange Bank.

All three banks failed completely by 1860. In 1858, a band of armed De Soto men “stole” the county seat and records from Fort Calhoun and the first county election was held with a total of 70 votes recorded. 1858 also saw the first recorded murder in Washington County when a man named Blackwood, who lived near De Soto, attacked a Mr. Lamp with an axe. Blackwood escaped, barricaded himself in his home then shot at, but apparently did not kill, Harvey Estes who was simply walking by. A warrant for Blackwood’s arrest was issued and served by deputy sheriff William Frazier. In the ensuing attempt to arrest him, Frazier shot and killed Blackwood. Frazier was tried but found not guilty of justifiable homicide.

1857-58 saw De Soto’s population begin to dwindle as the discovery of gold and silver in Colorado attracted large numbers of the population while the ever-meandering Missouri River moved, leaving De Soto inland instead of a river port. As De Soto’s population dropped, another election moved the county seat back to Fort Calhoun only to be re-sited to Blair in an 1866 election while the county’s western boundary was again adjusted.

A special election in 1868 gave authorization to issue $75,000 in bonds to aid the construction of a railroad to De Soto, which passed 347 to 153. Rails were actually laid on what was called “the plug” but never utilized as the dream of being the railroad’s eastern terminus was abandoned.

In 1869 John Blair’s Sioux City & Pacific Railroad from Missouri Valley, Iowa, planned to cross the Missouri River then head north “along Carter Hollow” in Nebraska, however instead of crossing the river at De Soto, it moved north to what is now the city of Bair. The Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis & Omaha Railroad, which would ultimately be part of the Chicago Northwestern, finally did reach De Soto but did not prove to be the city’s savior.

By 1880 the population of the entire precinct was a bit over 200 while today the De Soto area is about 12 and primarily known through the nearby De Soto Wildlife Refuge and a nuclear power plant which utilizes Missouri River water as a coolant.

