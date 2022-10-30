Jim McKee: How Gage County came to be

At 860 square miles, Gage County is far smaller than Cherry County, whose area covers just over 6,000 square miles, which, in turn, is far larger than the entire state of Rhode Island which encompasses 1,214 square miles.

Still Gage County grew by 50% when it absorbed half of old Clay County in 1864 and, at one point, contained a 250-square-mile American Indian reservation. Like many Nebraska counties, the arrival of the railroad brought new communities like Odell into existence, some of which prospered and some withered.

In March of 1855 the Nebraska Territorial Legislature created Gage County, named for Methodist Reverend William D. Gage, the first chaplain of both houses of the Territorial Legislature, and set the county seat near its center at a site “without a single actual settler” which they named Whitesville.

That August colonists at Beatrice held an admittedly “informal” and probably invalid election with a total of 33 votes cast, establishing the city of Beatrice, and naming it the county seat. This action was formalized at an election on March 13, 1858, where they also elected county officials.

Within months the legitimacy of that election was questioned by Blue Springs, which was nearer the center of the county and on an established trail, however it was felt too close to the 250-square-mile Otoe Indian Reservation. Another vote in April of 1859 “destroyed forever” Blue Springs’ hopes and reaffirmed Beatrice as county seat.

While Whitesville had been staked out, it simply disappeared, never having any population. U.S. Sen. Algernon Paddock, who lived in Gage County, introduced a bill allowing the sale of half of the Otoe Reservation. The sales proved successful and in 1881 a second bill authorized the sale of the balance of the reservation, and in 1882 the remaining Otoe Indians moved to Red Rock, Oklahoma.

In 1862 the Central Overland California & Pike’s Peak Express Company established a trail through the Otoe Reservation on what was called the Oketo Cutoff. Although the trail proved short-lived, where it met Indian Creek, William LaGorgue established the village of Charleston on the south bank of the creek in 1873, which opened its post office on Nov. 7, 1877.

In 1879 Perry Walker bought a tract of land in the former Otoe Reservation, but in less than a year sold 360 acres of it to J.D. Myers of Chicago, who, in turn, sold half of that to Charles Perkins who was acting for the Lincoln Land Company, a division of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, for a reported $1,900. Perkins later became the president of the railroad, underscoring the very close relationship between the men, the land company and the Burlington.

When the railroad located its line in the area, they built on the north side of Indian Creek, thus missing Charleston. Myers then proposed a village on the railroad, offering a free lot to the parents of the first child born there. The child, Frank LaGrande (LaGorgue) Odell Triska, was the son of Mr. Triska (sometimes Triskey) who opened a general store in the new village, thus named Odell.

Virtually the entire village of Charleston then relocated to Odell. The village of Odell was platted in September of 1880, the post office moved from to Charleston to Odell in October and officially registered/incorporated in November. Perry Walker built a 20 by 40-foot, two-story building in Odell for the post office with a public hall on the upper floor.

A Nebraska history published in 1882 showed there were about 40 businesses in Odell including “the Store on the Hill” built by J.D. Meyers in which his general store also “did a small banking business.”

Another store, operated by the Joy family also did “a flourishing banking business” which later became Hinds’ Bank when Edward Joy retired and moved to Havelock, where he opened the Joy-Karnes Store, later known simply as Karnes Dry Goods. The history also reported that 100 train carloads of excellent limestone had been shipped from Odell to Omaha and the population had reached 400. Odell’s peak population of 500 was reached in 1886, which was repeated in the 1950s.

J.D. Myers original bank, known as Myers & Wentworth, was joined by the Bank of Odell in 1884, which was renamed First Commercial State Bank in 1888 but closed in 1894 during a national recession. The bank building, as pictured above, has had a number of subsequent tenants through the years and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007 when it was repurposed as the Old West Trails Center.

Thomas R. Callan moved to Odell in 1883 where he established a hardware store. His son John S. Callan was Odell’s postmaster and served in the Nebraska Legislature from 1933 until his death in 1950. John’s son Clair Callan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1964 and is remembered in Lincoln when he came to defense of the U.S. Veterans Hospital here, saving it from closure.