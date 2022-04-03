Jim McKee: Hitchcock engineered merger of Omaha Daily Herald, Evening World

The first newspapers in what would become Nebraska Territory were conceivably printed at Winter Quarters, now the Omaha neighborhood of Florence, by the Mormons in the 1840s, or even earlier at Fort Atkinson in the 1820s, but no physical copies of either are extant.

The first known Nebraska newspapers were printed in Iowa for circulation in Nebraska. The Nebraska City News was printed in Sidney, Iowa, and the Omaha Arrow in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Even Lincoln’s first paper, the Nebraska Commonwealth, was printed in 1867 by Charles Gere, not in Lincoln but in Nebraska City.

Phineas Hitchcock arrived in Omaha City from New York in 1857. An attorney, Hitchcock was also involved in real estate and insurance. Politically, he was a delegate to the Territorial Legislature, appointed Nebraska’s Surveyor General, elected to Congress in 1864 and the U.S. Senate in 1871.

Phineas’ son, Gilbert Monell Hitchcock, was born in Omaha City in 1859. After graduating from high school, Gilbert studied for two years in Germany, then attended law school at Michigan University, graduating in 1881.

The weekly Omaha Arrow was printed in Council Bluffs at the office of the Bugle beginning July 28, 1854. The four-page, six-column sheet was “dated at Omaha City,” carried the motto “The people — the Sovereigns of the Soil,” with attorney Joseph Johnson as editor.

One of the first editorials began “Here we are upon Nebraska soil seated upon the stump of an ancient oak, which serves as an editorial chair.”

Only 12 issues of the Arrow were published, with Johnson then moving to Omaha and being admitted to the Nebraska Bar. After Nov. 10, Mr. Pattison, the paper’s owner, “gave up his paper and his real estate business and left town! There were not enough people in Omaha to make newspaper publishing a very profitable business.”

The first truly Nebraska-published newspaper, the Nebraskian, first appeared Jan. 17, 1855.

Another Nebraska-produced newspaper began publication by Dr. George Miller and Daniel Carpenter in October of 1865 as the Omaha Daily Herald.

In 1882, a constitutional amendment granting woman’s suffrage brought an Omaha debate between Edward Rosewater of the Omaha Bee and Susan B. Anthony. A few days later, Gilbert Hitchcock took on well-known feminist Phoebe Cousins in a public debate during which Cousins jumped up and shouted, “Mr. Hitchcock, you are a disgrace to the mother who bore you.” Hitchcock was heartily applauded and considered the winner of the debate.

In August of 1885, Hitchcock and four others established the Evening World. By 1889, the Daily Herald was losing $1,000 a month and the Evening World nearly $5,000 a month.

Hitchcock then purchased the Daily Herald and engineered the merger of the two papers in March as the Democrat-leaning Omaha World-Herald and bought a three-story building between 14th and 15th streets on Farnam as its office.

Rosewater promptly editorialized in the Bee asking how the consolidation of the two losers could be expected to be profitable. Success did, however, come in 1898, during the Spanish-American War, when the World-Herald obtained the wire services of both the New York Journal and the New York Herald, which moved the World-Herald to the No. 1 Omaha paper over the Bee.

In 1916, the World-Herald moved to new quarters in a new, purpose-built eight-story building on the northwest corner of 15th and Farnam streets. With the new headquarters, the stock of the World-Herald was primarily owned by Hitchcock, his son-in-law, Henry Doorly, and father-in-law Wm. G. Crounse.

Hitchcock was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1902, defeated for reelection in 1904, but again successful in 1906 and 1908. In 1911, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, reelected in 1917 and became the majority leader, and chairman of the Democratic Caucus, then defeated in 1922.

In 1934, “Gilbert M. Hitchcock, the youngest man who ever represented Nebraska in the United States Senate,” died in Washington, D.C., and was buried in Omaha’s Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In 1963, his daughter, Margaret Hitchcock Doorly, donated $750,000 to establish the Henry Doorly Zoo, named for her husband, also the publisher of the World-Herald.

Gilbert M. Hitchcock was elected to the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 1984 and also lives on in the park named in his honor at 42nd and Q streets in Omaha.

A new, full-block building was built in 1948 at 14th and Dodge streets for the World-Herald, later to be said the last U.S. newspaper to print both a morning and afternoon edition.

The paper is now owned by Lee Enterprises, so Omaha’s newspaper is once again owned by an Iowa company.

