Jim McKee: History you can bank on on Tekamah

It’s been said that the first evidence of a settlement was a blacksmith and a post office, quickly followed by a saloon and church enabling the designation of village, but to become a true town, the village required a bank.

Even though a bank was an early necessity to facilitate commerce and growth, many citizens, and even the Nebraska territorial legislature, were skeptical, resulting in banks as such, initially, being expressly illegal.

By the third territorial legislature however, six banks had already been officially incorporated. Then, in 1857, 16 new bank corporations were proposed. Six of these were granted corporation status but Governor Izard promptly vetoed all, only to have two, including the incorrectly spelled Bank of Tekama (without the final H), passed over his official objection and thus Nebraska territorial banking was off to a start, albeit an extremely shaky one.

The city of Tekamah was incorporated by the territorial legislature in 1855 and only two years later the Bank of Tekama was born although only two of its 13 incorporators had any connection to Tekamah or even Nebraska, which some said explained why the bank’s name left off the final H, they simply didn’t realize its absence.

Scarcely a year later the bank failed, and their notes were said to be worth less than 2½ cents on the dollar. The failure was the result of a lawsuit from a local doctor to recover $207, which, after the bank and its stockholders appeared to have total assets of less than $500 in the entire state, proved uncollectible. The Nebraska City News noted that the bank “was a base fraud, an open swindle, a lie and a cheat from the beginning unto the end.”

Melvin R. Hopewell was born in Indiana in 1845 and at 19 “started out to seek his fortune,” graduated from Asbury University in 1869, admitted to the state bar the following year and arrived in Tekamah in 1872 where he established the city’s first newspaper, the Burtonian, with W. White, practiced law, established Burt County and was appointed a district judge in 1887.

Melvin’s brother Henry Hopewell arrived in Tekamah in 1875 where he was associated with the Exchange Bank which was reorganized as the Burt County Bank where he served as its cashier.

The Latta & Hopewell or Hopewell & Wellington private bank opened in 1877, later becoming the Burt County bank. In 1883 Moore & Spreecher Contractors built the pictured two-story building at 246 S. 13th St. or the northwest corner of 13th and K streets in Tekamah.

The building, sometimes called two and a half stories, was constructed of sandstone, brick and cast iron, was 60 by 26 feet in a commercial/classical style.

The bank was on the street level while law offices were on the upper floor. The bank reorganized as the First National Bank of Tekamah, the 4,324th national bank in the United States in May of 1890 with J. P. Latta as president.

By 1892 the bank reported having total deposits of $49,402 and a building with fixtures valued at over $10,000. The distinctive double-faced clock was added to the building in 1900. In 1913 Tekamah had three banks: The Burt County State Bank with $30,000 in capital, Farmer’s State Bank with capital of $25,000 and First National Bank of Tekamah with $100,000 in capital.

First National Bank absorbed Farmer’s National Bank in 1932 and, during its life, issued $1,477,410 in United States National bank notes, nearly all of which were subsequently redeemed. The few remaining outstanding notes, still legal tender, have a collector’s worth far exceeding their face value and are seldom seen.

The First National Bank of Tekamah became inactive as of March 7, 1986, through a process termed “assisted absorption” through the “acquiring institution,” Nebraska National Bank ... [which] failed” in 1993 by “merger without assistance” succeeding as Packer’s Bank and then, ultimately, as Exchange Bank of Gibbon in 2011.

The building itself, which has had a number of primarily retail tenants through the years, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 and is currently listed as a fourplex family dwelling with additional retail space, while the clock now reads “Burt County Clock 1892.”

In 2022 there are still two banks doing business in Tekamah, Washington County Bank at 303 S. 13th St. FirstBank of Nebraska at 448 S. 13th St. though neither issues its own bank notes.