Jim McKee: History before Holdrege

Today Phelps County has five incorporated towns with much of its activity centered in Holdrege, nicknamed the Magic City, but before Holdrege even existed, two previous county seat towns existed and showed great potential. Those two towns grew and prospered though both are now plowed ground with names that are almost entirely forgotten.

In 1860 Nebraska’s six-year-old territorial legislature established Kearney County, which then included today’s Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, though the total population was so small it was a part of Adams County to the east for judicial purposes. In the fall of 1866, the Union Pacific Railroad built on the north side of the Platte River, followed in 1872 by the route of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad which brought an end to the area’s Overland Freight Road. But with the railroads settlement began to increase in the area.

In February of 1873, Caleb J. Dilworth introduced a bill in the state legislature to form the 500-square mile Phelps County from Kearney County, which was named for Dilworth’s father-in-law, an Illinois steamboat captain. The Union Pacific owned 50,000 acres of the new county, and UP was offering the bulk of their holdings for $2.50 to $5.00 an acre to finance railroad construction. Nebraska Gov. Robert Furnas called for an election for April 3 to organize Phelps County and elect county officers.

The county seat was set in the northwestern part of the county at Williamsburg in Section 14 of Williamsburg Township, just south of the Oregon trail, the Pony Express route and the first telegraph line to the west. Williamsburg was named in honor of Nebraska’s attorney general’s son William Dilworth.

In August of 1874 the Williamsburg post office opened when the population of the entire county was said to be 101. The first frame courthouse, possibly located in what had been built as a dwelling and served as a hotel, burned and a new building dedicated for the county’s use just west of the original was constructed.

In 1876 Union Pacific land agents Victor Rylander and Leander Hallgren obtained land at the exact center of Phelps County and built an Emigrant House. The site was named Phelps Center and that November, just as about 30 settlers arrived, the post office opened. Wasting no time, in 1878, Phelps Center called for a new election to move the county seat to their more central location, even though Williamsburg then claimed to have a population of 250, a “school house, good general stores and a weekly newspaper.”

Williamsburg retained the county seat by only a small margin, receiving 110 votes. Phelps Centre was platted in 1879, strangely using the British spelling of Centre which confused things for a number of months before being regularized to Center allowing the town, post office and maps to agree. The original plat contained only nine unnumbered blocks with the center block designated as the Public Square.

A second vote in November of 1879 gave Phelps Center the requisite thre-fifths majority allowing them to become the new county seat. The 20 by 14 foot frame courthouse was then physically picked up and moved the roughly 10 miles from Williamsburg to Phelps Center though the $1,000 safe was considered too heavy to transport and was abandoned.

Not long after the old building was put on its new foundation and renovated in 1880, it too burned to the ground. A book advising European immigrants, published in 1881, noted that “it has not been rebuilt, and the county, therefore, has no public buildings ... there is no county property of any kind” though the county had a population of around 3,000. Phelps Center itself did have about a dozen buildings, a population of around 80 and two weekly newspapers.

In the meantime, the anticipated arrival of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad missed Phelps Center and arrived several miles away on their branch line, the Nebraska & Colorado Railroad, at a point the railroad named Holdrege which was platted with 22 square blocks in 1883, and that November its post office opened.

Later that year Rollo Phillips from Lincoln, the land agent for the B & M. R. visited Phelps Center and offered a free lot in the new city for any house or business which moved there, with about half accepting the offer. That October T. M. Hopwood, owner and editor of the weekly Nugget, picked up his Platte Center hotel moving both businesses to Holdrege where he enlarged the hotel as the Arlington as seen above. Other buildings also began the move from both Phelps Center and the village of Sacramento. It became an easy victory to award the county seat to them and officially move from Phelps Center to Holdrege in 1884 as Holdrege itself incorporated.

In 1885 the county property remaining in Phelps Center was auctioned for $239. Phelps Center, which first shortened its name to Phelps, changed it again, this time to Denman with that post office closing in 1895.

The Williamsburg post office, after briefly reopening after the loss of the county seat, closed permanently in 1904. Only the Williamsburg Cemetery and Methodist Church remain but at the last reporting the church had even discontinued its telephone service.

Thus, virtually nothing but farmland remains of the two county seats, both once promising communities.

