Jim McKee: Harrison is a little town with a big history

Sioux County, in the northwest corner of Nebraska, borders on Wyoming and South Dakota, sometimes relating to its neighbor to the west, calling itself Wyobraska.

Sioux County is a large county in terms of size, but Harrison, its county seat, is virtually the only town in the county and even then, is unincorporated. It is not the only unincorporated county seat in the state; Harrisburg in Banner County is likewise unincorporated, and is far from being the smallest county seat in terms of population, as Stockville in Frontier County has only about 30 residents, yet Frontier County has five incorporated towns.

Before statehood in 1867, Nebraska’s panhandle extended west to the Rocky Mountains, then, what would become Sioux County, was suddenly shortened by two-thirds and a decade later the Legislature redefined its new borders while, in 1877, the entire county’s population was estimated at 550.

By 1882 the entire area was termed simply “North-western Nebraska” while the new population was estimated to be 800 plus about 300,000 cattle. Observers were quick to note that, although early explorers had generally referred to much of the area as desert, it was actually crossed with streams of running water with fertile land covered with grass, though the reported presence of forests were a myth.