One of the oldest commercial buildings still standing in Lincoln is in the heart of the Historic Haymarket and has ties to another building erected by the same man, now the site of a new hotel at Ninth and O.

Henry Veith was born in Germany in 1846, where he married Catherine Goetz. After living briefly in London, they arrived in Pekin, Illinois, in 1867. Two years later Henry and his brother-in-law arrived in Lincoln and, having learned the craft in Germany, opened the Union Bakery on the west side of the Post Office Square.

In 1871 Henry opened a bakery, grocery and confectionary listed as being at No. 12 O Street, opposite the post office, between Ninth and 10th with his residence at the same address. What had been a one-story frame structure was razed and replaced by a two-story, brick building on the southeast corner of Ninth and O. The brother-in-law disappeared with the store simply becoming Henry Veith’s Bakery and Grocery.

In 1880 Henry began investing in real estate, buying the southeast corner of Ninth and N from Charlie Stable, a tailor, then that August built a hardware annex to the grocery yielding a 75 by 100-foot building.

After laying the cornerstone on the addition which had a common wall with H. P. Lau, on August 6, “all had a drink after the German Style.” In 1881 Henry was joined by brother Louis (sometimes Louie or Lewis), who clerked in the grocery and lived above it, while Henry and Catherine moved to a house on the southwest corner of Ninth and J. In 1882 a report showed that the grocery “employed five men and runs two wagons.”

In 1884 Henry Veith built the 816 P St., two-story, flat-roofed, brick building with cornice reading 18 VEITH 84 and the base of one cast iron column noting it was made at Seaton & Lea Foundry on the northwest corner of Eighth and Q.

The building at 816 P however was not for Henry’s store but instead his brother Louis Veith’s Grocery. Louis married Mary Einhous of Fairmont, Nebraska in 1887 but the marriage and store were not to last long. A real estate ad in 1887 invited “a rare, chance to lease or buy 816 P.” The store was closed and on May 20, 1892, Louis Veith died at 36 of inflammatory rheumatism.

Interestingly, newspaper ads listed the store at 909 O St. as Louis Veith & Brother even after Louis’ death. During the 1890s front page newspaper ads for the Ninth and O store became frequent in German and English papers in Lincoln, often in the Freie Presse, Nebraska Staats-Anzeiger, Lincoln Evening News and the Daily Nebraska State Journal. All ads opened with “the oldest grocery in the city.”

Ads featured the availability of “cauliflower, lettuce and fresh vegetables,” even in the depth of winter! December ads listed Christmas trees, sugar toys, smoked eels, “everything desired or required, and don’t you forget it.”

1892 established Henry’s first of two terms as a city councilman. Stoves and a tin shop were added to the O Street store’s hardware section in 1895, with Fred and William Veith listed as employees. In January of 1899, Henry Veith Company was incorporated with $25,000 in capital and Henry Sr. as president.

Henry Veith Sr. died in December of 1924 at 78 at his home at 847 J St. He was noted as being active in many civic and fraternal organizations.

The Veith Building at 816 P was sold to its neighbor to the west, Harpham Bros. Saddlery in 1912 later becoming storage for Russell Stover Candy Co. before becoming part of Jon Camp’s Veith Court project in 1982.

Today the only older building in the Haymarket District is Seaton & Lea, now the site of a restaurant. The Ninth and O store was sold in 1945 to Foster Stores, later becoming the Gold Dust Tavern, The Office Tavern, Marie’s Oasis and ultimately Knickerbockers before being razed for the new Holiday Inn Express and Suites Hotel.