Jim McKee: Grand Island philanthropist was more hero than merchant

One of the first firms he had observed in New York was Woolworth’s, whose dime store concept he felt would work well in Grand Island. In July of 1906 Kaufmann partnered with Lawrence Wernert and Walter O’Connor opening a 5 & 10 cent store at 216 ½ W. Third St. Although they only employed three clerks, the store, considered the third “dime store” in the state, was a success. Kaufmann became a naturalized U. S. citizen in 1910 and began investing in the Commercial State Bank of Grand Island the same year.

1908 brought a second store in Kearney, followed by a third in North Platte in 1911 with both called Kaufmann & Wernert 5 & 10 Cent Stores. In 1924 the Grand Island store moved to a new, brick, two-story building at 308 W. Third St. while another location was added in Cozad.

In 1929 Kaufmann’s cousin in Germany sought an “affidavit of support,” literally a guarantee that if he and his spouse were to immigrate to the U.S. they would have a sponsor who would guarantee them a place to live, a job and basically that they would never be an economic burden to the U.S. government. Thus, Feo and Isidor Kahn were able to escape from Germany before it became impossible only a few years later. With Kahn’s further requests for other Jewish families and relatives, a series of escapes began. Each family also received Kaufmann’s personal check for $50 as soon as they reached America, well over $1,200 in today’s money.