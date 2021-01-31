 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: Grand Island philanthropist was more hero than merchant
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

Jim McKee: Grand Island philanthropist was more hero than merchant

Kaufmann

This photo shows David Kaufmann’s dime store in downtown Grand Island about 1950, at its 1924 location at 308 W. Third St.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Nebraska has produced a number of philanthropists through the decades, some becoming known nationally and even worldwide, while a few, through their efforts, have been felt over a large area, still remain almost unknown.

Such was David Kaufmann of Grand Island, a “quiet hero,” who died at the age of 93 “without anybody but the people he helped knowing what he did.”

David Kaufmann was born in Munstereift, Germany, in 1875. After apprenticing in a German department store from 1891 to 1894 he served a year in the German army, moving to Cologne to study window dressing and store display, becoming a salesman for an umbrella manufacturer then clerking in a retail store from 1898 to 1903.

That year Kaufmann, with $200 in savings as his only asset, immigrated to New York where he began working for a local wholesale firm then became a clerk at the vast Abraham & Straus store in Brooklyn at a salary of $6 a week.

Jacob Wolbach opened his first dry goods store in Grand Island in 1873 and was joined by his brother Samuel a few months later. Within seven years the firm moved to a new two-story brick building at Third and Pine streets becoming Wolbach & Sons.

While in New York on a buying trip in 1904 Samuel Wolbach visited Abraham & Straus where he was impressed with Kaufmann’s salesmanship. During that visit Wolbach hired Kaufmann for the Grand Island store. Kaufmann was not impressed with Nebraska at first, even briefly considering returning to Germany but soon adapted to the quieter small town he came to love.

One of the first firms he had observed in New York was Woolworth’s, whose dime store concept he felt would work well in Grand Island. In July of 1906 Kaufmann partnered with Lawrence Wernert and Walter O’Connor opening a 5 & 10 cent store at 216 ½ W. Third St. Although they only employed three clerks, the store, considered the third “dime store” in the state, was a success. Kaufmann became a naturalized U. S. citizen in 1910 and began investing in the Commercial State Bank of Grand Island the same year.

1908 brought a second store in Kearney, followed by a third in North Platte in 1911 with both called Kaufmann & Wernert 5 & 10 Cent Stores. In 1924 the Grand Island store moved to a new, brick, two-story building at 308 W. Third St. while another location was added in Cozad.

In 1929 Kaufmann’s cousin in Germany sought an “affidavit of support,” literally a guarantee that if he and his spouse were to immigrate to the U.S. they would have a sponsor who would guarantee them a place to live, a job and basically that they would never be an economic burden to the U.S. government. Thus, Feo and Isidor Kahn were able to escape from Germany before it became impossible only a few years later. With Kahn’s further requests for other Jewish families and relatives, a series of escapes began. Each family also received Kaufmann’s personal check for $50 as soon as they reached America, well over $1,200 in today’s money.

Kaufmann and Harry Shiller purchased the Lyda Theatre, which was adjacent to the store on West Third Street in 1930 and renovated it as the Grand. The theater was razed seven years later and replaced with the new, spectacular Grand.

Kaufmann’s Grand Island store became “the first store in the state to be served 100% by an air-conditioning and cooling system” in 1934 with Kaufmann ultimately selling to Hested Stores in 1956-57 at a point where the Grand Island store had over 50 employees.

After his retirement David Kaufmann died in 1969 at 93 and was buried in the Grand Island Cemetery. Kaufmann, a “quiet hero,” had received numerous awards through his lifetime, was president of the Commercial Federal Bank, operated a total of nine Nebraska retail stores at the corporation’s height, was president of the Grand Island Commercial Club, owned the Grand Theatre, president of the Hall County Fair, was awarded the American Legion’s Most Distinguished Citizen award but, perhaps most importantly, pledged his fortune to the rescue of nearly a hundred Jewish families, hundreds of men, women and children yet “not a single family member ever became dependent on him.”

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

