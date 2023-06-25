In 1868, with the city of Lincoln scarcely a year old and its population less than 100, a map of the city forecasted the arrival of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad from the northeast, entering their proposed “grounds” at Seventh and S, continuing to the southwest where it simply terminated at Fifth and O.

The depot, at an angle, was shown at Sixth and P while Salt Creek meandered, covering the intersection of Fifth and R on the edge of the railroad grounds. Today the north end of those grounds houses Pinnacle Bank Arena and the main Post Office with speculation on the fate of the post office.

Alphonso S. Godfrey arrived in Lincoln from Wisconsin in the early 1870s and by 1873 operated a lumber and coal yard at about Eighth and O. In 1874 Godfrey began construction of a grain elevator on the northeast corner of Seventh and S, almost exactly where the railroad was originally projected to enter its grounds.

When the elevator was announced to be nearly completed, the Atchison & Nebraska Railroad had finished a siding along the west side of the elevator while Godfrey completed “a neat little office just west of the elevator.”

With the completion of the elevator, Godfrey’s advertisements featured a drawing of the above photo. Along with his offering of coal at $4.50 a ton, 1878 saw an announcement that Mr. Marshall of Wisconsin was considering buying half interest in the elevator, but Godfrey quickly stated he had a new partner, an Iowa banker.

Godfrey also opened his business to the weekly meeting of the Y.P.C.A. (Young People’s Christian Association) on Sundays at 4:30 where “no collections would be taken.” When rain erupted one Sunday, Godfrey invited the group inside where he moved stock and provided temporary seating.

The area around the elevator was rapidly changing with housing and small businesses. One newspaper editorialized, in 1879, that those who had not visited the area for months should walk by. “New houses are visible in all directions and the place looks as though a little town has sprung into existence.”

Further evidence of houses being built in the area came when a two-story schoolhouse was built to the north at Ninth and T in 1881. First called the T Street School, it was renamed Bancroft in 1890, becoming a metal salvage business when Bancroft moved to 14th and U in 1916. 1881 also saw the completion of the $125,000 second Burlington depot on Seventh Street.

Flooding in the area brought an 1881 ad from Godfrey’s saying they had plenty of coal on hand, all three feet above the then high-water level.

When the Burlington reached Lincoln in 1869 the Chicago & North Western Railroad’s branch, the Sioux City & Pacific, reached Fremont but did not extend to Lincoln thinking it would never generate sufficient freight business.

In 1879 Lancaster County encouraged the Fremont connection by approving bonds for the railroad on a vote of 1,800 to 55, but it was not until the Missouri Pacific Railroad, in concert with the C. &. N. W. acquired parts of Blocks 18 and 20 and built block-long platforms on its north, east and west sides to serve both railroads. The adjacent block to the east was then still principally small houses.

A business district paving contract as far north as Seventh and Q was let to Clarke & Murphy in 1887 but with no experience in such projects, the city quite forgot that gas, water, sewer, and streetcar tracks had to first be sited and installed.

Public patience was tested as the streets looked like a fortified city with “ditches, trenches, heaps, and ridges of earth [exposed] for weeks at a time.” Finally completed in 1888, sidewalk grading then commenced.

In 1885 the Burlington purchased nearly all of the land north of R Street and west of Eighth, including Godfrey’s Elevator, for a new freight depot. The following May, a public sale of most of the houses in the area completed the railroad’s expansion. Sixth to Eighth, on the north side of R was then occupied by the new freight depot and carpenter shops.

The old MoPac/C. N.W. depot was razed in 1953 and the current main post office, now largely offered for rent, was dedicated in 1974. In 2002 the pedestrian bridge near Godfrey’s Elevator’s location connected to Haymarket Park and in 2013 the Pinnacle Bank Arena was completed. What was first residential, then railroads and wholesalers is again become housing and retail ... almost a complete circle.