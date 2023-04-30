Across the United States, thousands of cities and counties are named for U.S. presidents and vice presidents. Though not unique, Nebraska has a county with a vice president’s last name whose county seat uses his first name.

In 1904 it was said the county “occupies almost the exact geographical center of the United States,” and today has 14 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, 11 of which are in the county seat.

The origin of what today is Colfax County is complicated. First, Platte County, briefly named Loup County, was separated from Dodge County in 1855. On Jan. 26, 1856, the legislature formed Platte County, and in 1869 Colfax County, named for the then vice president, was created from a portion of Platte where it had been temporarily attached for judicial purposes.

A subsequent legislative act in 1869 made Schuyler the county seat, which was incorporated that November. Thus, the original settlers in what became Colfax County, actually lived in Platte County.

Isaac Albertson is usually credited as being the first settler in Colfax County in 1856 when he located near the mouth of Shell Creek, and was likewise, the first postmaster at Buchanan, named for the presidential candidate and “chief magistrate of the nation.”

An often-related story says the mail for Buchanan was usually thrown from the Union Pacific train “in the vicinity of the post office" leaving Albertson to seek it out. What was known as the Log House at the site was also said to be “the extent of Buchanan’s growth.” Another nearby site named Neenah, named for Neenah, Wisconsin, about five miles west of what would later become Schuyler, supposedly lived an even shorter life than Buchanan.

Shell Creek post office was created by the Union Pacific Railroad on March 6, 1869, on the north side of the Platte River, being renamed as Schuyler post office July 1, also named for Schuyler Colfax.

Although Schuyler was incorporated in November of 1869, the Nebraska legislature rewrote the definition of a city of second class, requiring a minimum population of 1,500 and effectively “debarred” Schuyler. A square block of land was subsequently donated for a courthouse which was completed in 1871-72 as a two-story, 40-by-50 foot, brick building costing $18,300.

With the arrival of the Union Pacific Railroad, Schuyler became the first point from which cattle were driven overland on the Blue River Trail from Texas to be shipped east. With 50,000 cattle shipped in 1870, the village’s population grew from less than 100 to over 600 in one year. By 1880 Schuyler’s population reached 900 and reported having a number of stores, good hotels and two weekly newspapers.

One of the major attractions in Schuyler came after the Great Depression when the Works Progress Administration, under the enthusiastic urging of the city’s Dr. S. B. Koory, announced construction of an English Tudor Revival style ballroom after the 1902s-era Schuyler Dance Pavilion was sold for $100 to become the site of the Schuyler Memorial Hospital.

A site on Lost Creek, at 175 Higgins Drive in the city’s South Park, was secured and Columbus architect Emiel Christensen hired to design the structure. Federal guideline instructions urged the plan to “use the least expensive and most available materials as well as unskilled W.P.A. labor.” Thus “175 heads of family” harvested native oak for the roof beams and utilized area stone, some salvaged from the disastrous 1933 fire at the Wells-Abbott-Neiman Mill, as well as the oak dance floor saved from the old Schuyler Dance Pavilion which they employed in the ballroom’s construction.

The 132-by-110 foot Oak Ballroom, named for the native oak used in the building, opened in May of 1937. It was said that the 5,000 square foot dance floor could accommodate around 2,000 dancers before booths were added. A mural, costing $1,000, depicting a Mormon Trail wagon train was painted above the fireplace by Jim Ridgeway in 1960.

The Oak Ballroom was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, joining the Schuyler City Hall and nine other sites in the city. The original “Mormon Trail [passed] through the entrance gate to the ballroom” adding to Schuyler’s prominent location on many trails including cattle drives, Western Stage Lines, the 1859 Military Road and Pike’s Peak mining frenzy traffic, which also saw the creation of a number of road ranches in the area as well as Highways 15 and 30.

