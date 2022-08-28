Jim McKee: From tile chips to license plates

After a tour of Nebraska’s state Capitol, one cannot help but be amazed by the literally overwhelming totality of the Art Deco building, with vivid image memories of the spectacular and varied interior artwork.

To my mind, looking up and down, the floor and dome mosaics, the work of Hildreth Meiere, are the most awe-inspiring. I may think first of Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue’s architecture, then remember the Lincoln-born symbologist Hartley Burr Alexander and sculptor Lee Lawrie, but I always come back to the Meiere mosaics.

Meiere (pronounced “my-air”) was born Sept. 3, 1892, into an artistic New York City family. In 1911, after attending a private high school, her mother took her to Italy as a graduation gift, which sparked a deep interest in classical art.

Back in the U.S., Meiere studied at Manhattan College, the Art Students League of New York, the California School of Fine Arts, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Beaux Arts Institute. During World War I, she was a map maker as a yeoman in the U.S. Navy. After the war, while briefly working as a costume designer, she met Goodhue in 1921.

Goodhue was one of the finalists in the competition devised by Omaha architect Thomas Rogers Kimball for the design of Nebraska’s third state capitol. On June 3, 1920, though none of the judges knew who the architect was, design No. 4 was chosen by the panel, and only then was it revealed to be Goodhue’s.

The other design, by Lincoln architect Ellery Davis, and Goodhue’s were the only two of the 10 finalists to feature a tower and not to be in the traditional concept of the design school used in the U.S. Capitol. Groundbreaking for the new Nebraska capitol occurred on April 15, 1922.

In 1923, Meiere provided mosaics for the dome of the Great Hall of the National Academy of Sciences, which was also designed by Goodhue. Goodhue died in 1924 while the details of the Nebraska capitol were being finished.

The following summer, Meiere and Alexander, who had been hired by Goodhue to create the thematic design for the capitol, visited Siena, Italy. They, together, conceived the capitol’s rotunda floor and dome, loosely based on a Siena cathedral.

The capitol dome artwork, titled “The Virtues of the State,” is 40 feet across and 110 feet high, depicting the eight guiding virtues of the state: Charity, Hope, Courage, Temperance, Wisdom, Faith, Justice and Magnanimity, with the eight female figures holding hands to uphold the state. The design was developed and executed after Goodhue’s death.

One of the most striking mosaics, and the one chosen for the background on Nebraska’s license plates, is on the floor between the vestibule and the foyer, titled “Genius of Creative Energy.”

The design explanation was written by Alexander, with the resulting mosaic commissioned by Goodhue Associates and manufactured by de Paoli-Sunderland Bros. showing Genius, propelled by lightning, holding the reins controlling the four elements. The design was first drawn by Meiere as a cartoon, then developed in ink on heavy paper.

The back side of the art paper was then recreated in marble chips glued to the paper covering the drawing. The paper was then cut into segments and shipped to Lincoln, where adhesive was applied to the floor. The marble/paper was then laid, marble side down, the paper removed, and the design grouted.

Most of Meiere’s domes employed Guastivino polychromatic (Acostaglith) tiles — the marble floor tiles were primarily three-quarter-inch squares with black marble from Belgium and white from Italy. The Capitol’s vestibule dome, unlike many mosaics, was executed not in square tiles but irregular bits of stone, ceramic and glass in irregular and varied sizes.

Although the Capitol was not yet completed, Meiere received the Architectural League of New York’s gold medal for murals for her work in 1928.

In May of 1929, Meiere married Richard Alexander Von Goebel from Austria and, though the marriage was annulled in 1931, their daughter Louise was born from the union.

In the early 1930s, Meiere worked with the Works Progress Administration, then, in 1933, received a commission from the Chicago Century of Progress fair and in 1939 from the New York World’s Fair. By the end of the decade, she was considered “the most famous muralist on the Art Deco style, and probably the most prolific in the country.”

Meiere died in May of 1961 at 68 and was buried in California. She was quoted as saying she “began at the top with the National Academy of Science and the Nebraska state Capitol.” The capitol is considered the zenith of her career, which totaled more than 100 commissions, but her most universally seen work will undoubtedly be the state of Nebraska’s automobile license plates, which, using the “Genius of Creative energy” as a background, will be around for six years on nearly 2 million Nebraska cars and trucks beginning in 2023.